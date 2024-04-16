Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 15: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The articles contains spoilers for the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novels

The Newlyweds Arc of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation continues as in the last episode we finally saw the much-awaited wedding of Rudeus and Sylphy. The upcoming episode, which is the 15th episode of the second season, and the third episode of the season’s second cour is set to come out next week. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 15 release date, streaming details, and more

The 15th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is coming out on 22nd April, 2024, Monday, at 12 a.m. JST. This means that internationally, the episode will be available in other countries on 21st April, Sunday, due to time differences. In Japan, the episode will air on several channels such as BS11, Tokyo MX, and KBS Kyoto. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll about thirty minutes after the initial Japanese release, and both subbed and dubbed versions will be available. South Asian viewers can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

In the last episode, we finally saw Rudeus and Sylphy joining each other in holy matrimony, as another secret also came to light. The upcoming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15, which is titled Far Away will probably bring back Rudeus’ two half-sisters Aisha and Norn. They will likely be surprised to see Rudeus as a married man as they have not seen him for a long time. We are also likely to see Ruijerd, who accompanies the siblings on their journey.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 recap

The 14th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation began with Sylphy and Rudeus deciding on who to invite to their upcoming wedding. After that, they went to shop for the event. When it was time for the wedding, everyone but Soldat and Jenius came to celebrate the reunion and marriage of the happy couple.

Badigadi helped Rudeus, who was nervous about his wedding speech, gain back his confidence. This led to him giving a really beautiful toast. After the heartfelt ceremony, Rudeus and Sylphy went around meeting the guests. During this time, they also met Elinalise, who broke down into tears as she was congratulating Sylphy, which caused quite a scene.

Later, it was found out that Elinalise was crying so much because she is actually Sylphy’s grandmother. This revelation was a shock to all the guests. She then asked Rudeus to never leave Sylphy because of her. Rudeus assured her that he will never do something like that. After that, Ariel challenged Rudeus to a duel with Luke as Sylphy was looking after Elinalise. Rudeus said that he will fight but the condition was that they will use wooden swords. In the end, Rudeus won the duel, which satisfied Luke and Ariel, as they wanted to know if he could take care of Sylphy. After that, the two of them left.

Rudeus thought about the revelation with Elinalise and felt bad for her, also thinking that Cliff might have been disappointed. But surprisingly, Cliff actually wanted to help Elinalise by lifting her curse. He asked Rudeus if he would help him, to which Rudeus answered positively.

