Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun in Indian traditional outfits as they host Diwali party in London; PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud desi who loves Indian traditions and customs. Hence, she is often seen celebrating Indian festivals, be it in London or LA. On the occasion of Diwali, the global sensation hosted a star-studded gala for her industry friends and acquaintances. A while ago, her fashion stylist Ami Patel took to social media and dropped some stunning images of the celebrity couple dressed in traditional Indian outfits.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her Indian traditions and culture abroad and celebrated them with her friends and family members. On the occasion of Diwali, she hosted her close ones in London and introduced them to the Indian festival of lights. For the soiree, the diva decided to get decked up in a head-turning saree by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A while ago, PeeCee’s stylist Ami Patel took to her Instagram stories and dropped some images of The Sky Is Pink star.

Take a look:

Priyanka painted the town red with her heart-embellished red saree, which she paired with a gorgeous blouse. The diva added an Indian touch to her desi outfit by wearing a stack of matching bangles and a little red bindi. With bold red lips, a pair of diamond earrings, and her hair left open, she rounded up her look.

Her husband, American singer and actor Nick Jonas also joined the gala donning a stunning silk kurta-pajama set which he paired with a printed half-jacket, created by the same Indian designer. To complete his Indian look, Jonas also wore a pair of brown mojaris. Doesn't jiju look dapper?

Take a look:

Rebecca Corbin Murray, who is a popular Los Angeles and London-based stylist, was one of the attendees of the Diwali bash hosted by PeeCee and Nick. She took her to Instagram stories and dropped an image of the dessert box she received from the celebrity couple. Thanking them for making her part of the merriment, Rebecca wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone that celebrates this beautiful festival. Thank you for the beautiful dinner and sharing this special tradition with us @priyankachopra.”

A couple of days ago, Priyanka also wished her fans ‘Happy Dhantera’ with a cute family picture. Before that, nearly a week ago, PeeCee also celebrated Karwa Chauth with her darling life partner. She followed the custom of fasting on the auspicious day for her husband. Soon after performing the puja in the presence of her mom Madhu Chopra, on video call, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress sipped water at the hands of Nick. She also applied henna on her palms, put sindoor, and wore a mangalsutra bracelet and bangles on the day.

