BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA hits 700 million views; becomes fastest female K-pop solo artist’s music video to do so

Lisa of BLACKPINK has once again shattered a record on YouTube. Her solo MV LALISA has become the fastest female K-pop solo music video to reach 700 million views. Lisa marked her debut as a solo artist with the single albu LALISA in September 2021, making her the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its opening week in South Korea. The music video for its lead single with the same title as the album holds the record for the most views within the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo artist.

Lisa’s LALISA hits 700 million views

Around 11:50 PM KST, 8:20 PM IST on May 24, BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo debut track LALISA surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, establishing a new record as the fastest music video by a female K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone. Before this, BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa had reached the 700 million views milestone with her performance video for MONEY, but LALISA marks her first official music video to accomplish this.

Lisa initially premiered the music video for LALISA on September 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. KST. It took the song just over 987 days to achieve this milestone. LALISA is a hip hop track characterized by a bold brass riff and dynamic rhythm, composed by 24, Bekuh BOOM, and Teddy. The lyrics, penned by Teddy and Bekuh BOOM, draw inspiration from Lisa's birth name, expressing the significance and power behind a name.

Watch LALISA here-

More about Lisa’s solo album LALISA

The physical version of LALISA made a remarkable debut at number one on the Gaon Album Chart, marking it as the best-selling album by a female soloist in the chart's history. Additionally, LALISA set a record for the highest first-week sales among all female acts, with 736,221 copies sold, before being surpassed by her bandmate Jisoo. In November 2021, it received a double platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) for selling 500,000 copies and later achieved triple platinum status in August 2023 for selling 750,000 copies.

LALISA was unveiled as the lead single on the album's release day. It made its debut at number two on the Billboard Global 200 chart and secured the 84th position on the US Billboard Hot 100. The B-side track Money gained traction and was released to US contemporary hit radio by Interscope Records as the album's second single on November 9, 2021, following its viral success.

