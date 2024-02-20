BTS crosses 38 billion Spotify streams becoming FIRST group, Asian stars, and only K-pop act to do so

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan has created history by adding another achievement to their bag of success. BTS has crossed 38 billion streams on Spotify becoming the first group, the first Asian act, and the only K-pop act to do so.

BTS reaches 38 billion streams on Spotify, creating history

BTS has reached 38 billion streams on Spotify, creating history as the FIRST group, Asian act and the only K-pop act to have achieved this remarkable feat. The band debuted in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIGHIT Entertainment) and consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, seven members. BTS has been one of the flag bearers surfing at the front of the Korean wave around the world.

One of the most influential K-pop groups, BTS has been in command of the Hallyu wave increasing the Korean influence on a global level. Fans all around the world rejoiced as BTS crossed 38 billion streams on Spotify. They even created a hashtag for the same and have been sharing their delight over the achievement of the band.

Know more about what BTS is up to now

BTS, the K-pop boy band’s members at present are serving in the military as per South Korea’s law of compulsory military service. But even with the military service, BTS has created much content for their admirers and fans before their comeback. The band also released their photobook Beyond The Stage along with their docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

J-Hope will be releasing his new album and docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET in March. SUGA's YouTube show Suchwita has been coming up with new episodes as the idol himself serves in the military. Other than this, V became the 3rd Asian soloist with the most songs crossing 300 million streams. V has also featured on IU’s song Love Wins All music video. Jungkook was honored with Male Artist of The Year at this year’s Peoples Choice Awards.

The members also keep serving content through their brand tie-ups and magazine covers. Jin, the oldest of the seven members sends a monthly message for the ARMY. RM with his Instagram accounts shares his life moments and connects with fans. Moreover, the members try to stay connected with their fans on Weverse the artist-fan communications app. BTS after completing their military service will be back together most probably in 2025. And, we await the comeback with all our hearts.

