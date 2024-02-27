Cha Eun Woo looks ruggedly handsome in upcoming thriller Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo

Cha Eun Woo has established himself as a successful actor with a big fan following from around the world. The True Beauty star has usually played sweet, soft-hearted male leads in his dramas, but he expanded his acting style with the role of Priest Johan in Insland. Cha Eun Woo in his upcoming drama will be playing a man who leads a double life after having lost his family to an ugly crime. As opposed to his soft characters, he is seen taking a more rugged look with Kwon Seon Yul in Wonderful World.

Cha Eun Woo's dark aura in new stills from upcoming drama Wonderful World

Wonderful World starring Kim Nam Joo, the Queen of Housewives star, True Beauty’s fame Cha Eun Woo and Kim Kang Woo, last seen in the movie The Childe. The True Beauty star will be seen in a brand new light with his role as Kwon Seon Yul in Wonderful World. He will get entangled with Eun Soo Hyun’s pursuit of revenge.

In some newly released stills from the upcoming MBC drama, Cha Eun Woo looks ruggedly handsome, there’s a dark aura that surrounds him, unlike his usual chocolate boy image. In one picture he wears a leather jacket and sits on a bike with a piercing look in his eyes, full of venomous mystery his Kwon Seon Yul grabs your attention at once. In other stills, he is seen working in the junkyard and boxing with his gloves on, glistening in sweat and wet hair. Cha Eun Woo’s transformation into Kwon Seon Yul’s character gives him a dark, ominous yet interesting muscular persona, with fierce eyes and venomous looks.

He leads a double life in this drama, on the outer side he is just someone who works in a junkyard but he is secretly a minion of Kim Jun, a politician. Kwon Seon Yul’s life comes crashing down when he loses his family due to a crime, once from a rich family and a medical student he drops out and now lives like a no one.

Wonderful World, the suspense thriller drama will follow the story of Eun Soo Hyun, a famous and esteemed psychology professor whose life is turned upside down when her son dies. When no justice is served in the trial of her son’s death, Eun Soo Hyun becomes unhinged and dead set on getting her revenge and justice for her son’s death. On her path of revenge, she will meet the mysterious Kwon Seon Yul (played by Cha Eun Woo) who is caught up in his dreadful present overshadowed by a tragic past. As they both take this journey together they will heal and get revenge.

Wonderful Drama will premiere on March 1 at 9:50 KST on MBC and will also stream on Disney+ in selected regions.

