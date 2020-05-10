14 Years of Lee Min Ho: The King: Eternal Monarch star shares an adorable video to thank fans for their love

It has been 14 years since Lee Min-Ho began his acting journey in South Korea. The actor shared a special video to thank fans for their support.

For 14 long years, Lee Min-Ho has time and again made our hearts skip a beat. The South Korean actor has played several roles on small screen shows. While one of his most popular series is The Heirs, he left us begging for more when he starred in K-Dramas like Legends of the Blue Sea, Boys Over Flowers and Faith. The actor continues to make us go weak in our knees as he stars in The King: Eternal Monarch. Over the weekend, fans of the actor marked his 14-year-long journey in the industry.

The actor took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love with a video where he flaunts his killer smile. The actor, seated in a car, wears a white hoodie and is listening to a song as he records a quick video. He shared the video with a special note for his fans. He captioned the video with the message:

Dear all my fans.

Thank you for celebrating my 14th debut anniversary. I really appreciate everything all of you have supported every steps in my career. Hoping all of your life stay happy.

Check out the video below:

The actor's current SBS series The King: Eternal Monarch has aired eight episodes. The show has been receiving mixed responses from viewers. However, fans are loving Lee Min-Ho on the show. The actor plays King Lee Gon, seeking the traitor uncle Lee Lim, who killed Gon's father. The actor shared the screen with Kim Go Eun. The actress plays a detective on the series.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Vote: Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye, Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo, who is the best K Drama couple

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×