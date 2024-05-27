Anya Taylor Joy Reacts To Furiosa’s Arm Loss In Mad Max

British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy reveals why Furiosa has only one arm in Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller, is the origin story of the character first played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.

The iconic character the Imperator Furiosa was introduced with distinct features—a mechanical arm, shaved head, and fierce attitude—that the action-packed film didn't explain, but it still turned many heads to get attention.

Meanwhile, to end the curiosity of the viewers, Taylor-Joy,28, told Entertainment Weekly "The loss of the arm and the loss of the hair were important steps to show how this little girl became the character we all know and love.”

The Peaky Blinders actress shared her reaction to reading the scene in Miller’s script where Furiosa loses an arm, saying it made a lot of sense to her.

Young Furiosa kidnapped by biker Warlord Dementus in Mad Max prequel

After young Furiosa, the role played portrayed by Alyla Browne, is kidnapped from the Green Place to the Wasteland by biker warlord Dementus, a character played by Chris Hemsworth, she hides in the Citadel of Immortan Joe, a character played by Australian actor and screenwriter Lachy Hulme.

Years later, when Furiosa and oil rig driver Praetorian Jack, role played by actor Tom Burke, try to escape and encounter Dementus' gang, her arm gets crushed by car wheels. As Dementus' men torture Jack, the warlord forces Furiosa to watch, hanging from a chain on her injured arm. By sunset, Dementus finds Furiosa has escaped, leaving her severed arm behind.

"It made sense to me because this character is incredibly resilient—she just refuses to give up. It felt right that she would lose her arm in pursuit of something she believed in," Taylor-Joy told EW.

George Miller plans two Mad Max prequels following Fury Road

At 79, Miller planned three Mad Max follow-ups starting from the 1979 original, using Fury Road to kickstart two prequels: Furiosa's Life and Tom Hardy's Max.

"In preparing for Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote about what happened to Max in the year leading up to the events of that film," Miller told EW.

Soon after Furiosa escapes Dementus, barely alive after removing her own arm, it's hinted that Max brings her back to safety at the Citadel. Miller said Max is lurking around somewhere, as the writers know his story from the year before Fury Road and have a whole story planned, which Miller hopes to explore someday.

