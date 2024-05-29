Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella Celebrates Graduation With Icon Swift's TTPD Lyrics

Graduating from school is always a big deal, right? Recently, famous actors, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter Ella Stiller graduated. Ella who recently turned 22 graduated from one of the most prestigious arts schools in the world.

After graduating from The Julliard School in New York, Ella celebrated it in a way that got everybody’s attention. Ella is a huge fan of Taylor Swift and with a clever nod to Swift, Ella celebrated her big day. Let’s see how Ella combined her love for Swift with her milestone achievement.

Ella Stiller is a proud Swiftie

Ella Stiller made her graduation announcement on Instagram, infusing it with her love for Taylor Swift. She jokingly quoted Swift’s song Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me? Yes, the song is from Swift’s latest 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

In her post, Ella wrote, "YOU WOULDN'T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME (No, like, really)." Ella humorously referred to Julliard as the asylum in the song's lyrics. The song has become popular among Swifties, who often use it to jokingly describe their challenging places like schools and workplaces.

Ella’s proud achievement from Julliard

Graduating from Julliard is a big deal, and Ella did it. She expressed her happiness and pride after completing her degree. She did a BFA in Acting from Julliard. Ella even expressed gratitude to her family for their unwavering support throughout her graduation. Ella concluded it by saying, “I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yayy.”

She shared a carousal dump of her college memories. In these pictures she can be seen wearing her cap and gown, holding her diploma. She posted a few pictures with her friends and also with her dad, Ben Stiller.

Ella’s passion for acting

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, both accomplished actors, have been always very supportive of Ella’s passion for acting. Christine once mentioned during an interview that Ella had a clear goal from a very young age. Christine said that Ella is a very strong-minded, strong-willed young lady and she came out of the womb with an acting mission.

On social media, Ella who is connected with a lot of people, keeps posting funny videos. You can find her on TikTok, where she shares funny videos.

After a period of separation, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s love story took a positive turn. Despite facing many challenges, they reconciled. They built a stronger and more loving family with their kids, Ella and Quinlin. Quinlin also celebrated his elder sister’s graduation day. He was seen having fun with her sister.

Other celeb kids who have graduated this year

This year, it seems like many other celeb kids also graduated. Let’s check out some of the others who also graduated this year. There’s Jennifer Gates, Bill Gates’ daughter, who became a doctor. She graduated from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Bill Gates, shared it on Instagram, calling her Dr. Gates.

Then there's Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears’ who finished her kindergarten with a big smile. Nia Long’s eldest son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II received his degree from New York University. Karma Bridges, daughter of rapper Ludacris graduated from Spelman College with a degree in documentary filmmaking.

