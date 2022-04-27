Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde calls Harry Styles a 'revelation'; Teases film's first footage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 23 and fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the first trailer. At the recently held CinemaCon event, the film's director, Wilde made an in-person attendance and teased the first footage of the film.

After dropping a small teaser of the film on her social media accounts last September, Olivia spoke about her upcoming film at the Las Vegas event and also previewed steamy footage from the film. As reported by Variety, the trailer showcased scenes featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh getting intimate. A glimpse of Chris Pine's character was also seen in the footage. Olivia spoke about her film's lead stars at the event and gushed about her boyfriend Harry Styles calling him "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part." Wilde also praised Florence Pugh as a "brilliant, sexy, fierce and tough" actor.

Don't Worry Darling will have Harry and Florence playing the role of a married couple from the 1950s. The film revolves around Pugh's character getting increasingly suspicious about her husband’s glamorous company and their Victory Project, which promises to change the world. The film marks Olivia Wilde's second directorial feature after Booksmart.

Apart from Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia herself Don't Worry Darling also features Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 23, 2022.

