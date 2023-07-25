Drew Barrymore's Diet And Workout Routine to Feel Best in Your 40s

Drew Barrymore's diet and workout routine at 48 is truly inspirational. Besides acting in big-budget movies, the Charlie's Angels star is a fitness enthusiast. She admits her body has gone through ups and downs with weight gain and loss, partly due to giving birth and following unhealthy diets. Drew worked hard to shed 20 lbs after having her daughters, Olive and Frankie, and she trained extensively for it. Let's take a look at what this celebrity mom has done to maintain her healthy figure.

Who Is Drew Barrymore?

Drew Barrymore is a Hollywood actress, talk show host, and producer. She began her career at 11 months old in an advertisement and later gained fame with her role as a child artist in E.T.

Her successful film career includes movies like Charlie's Angels, Batman Forever, and Scream. She has received several awards and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently, she appeared in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet and is now the host of her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Profile & Stats

Real Name: Drew Blythe Barrymore

Drew Blythe Barrymore Date of Birth: February 22, 1975

February 22, 1975 Age in 2023: 48

48 Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Weight: 128 pounds (58 kg)

Drew Barrymore’s Diet Routine

Over the years, Drew Barrymore's diet plan has changed a lot. In 2021, she opened up about her struggle to maintain her desired weight due to personal issues and age. However, she managed to lose around 20 pounds by combining a healthy diet with exercise.

Flexitarian Diet - Actress Barrymore used to be on a vegan diet, but she realized she needed to balance it better. Now, she follows Kimberly Snyder's guidelines, adding protein from fowl and fish. It is called a flexitarian diet. It is a semi-vegetarian approach that promotes eating fewer meats and more plant-based foods. It's appealing as it doesn't have strict rules and suits those wanting to reduce animal product consumption. Additionally, it may offer health benefits like weight loss, diabetes prevention, and better metabolism ( 1 ).

She also reduced her wine intake to 3 glasses per week and replaced simple carbs with more vegetables, fruits, and complex carbohydrates in her diet. Complex carbs, like whole grains, are rich in nutrients compared to simple carbs. They contain more fiber and take longer to digest, making them more satisfying and beneficial for weight management ( 2 ).

Drew Barrymore enjoys cooking as a hobby and frequently shares her culinary adventures on Instagram. Let's take a look at her daily meal plan based on her insights.

What Does Drew Barrymore Eat for Breakfast?

Barrymore usually begins her day with a big glass of lemon water to aid digestion ( 3 ), ( 4 ). She shares pictures of her meals on Instagram, and her favorites include avocado toast with olive oil, red pepper flakes, and sea salt. She enjoys eggs and fruits and sometimes indulges in pancakes or French toast for a more fun breakfast.

What Does Drew Barrymore Eat for Lunch?

When Drew Barrymore has the time, she enjoys preparing her own meals. However, due to her packed schedule as an actress, producer, businesswoman, and mom, Drew Barrymore finds it challenging to prepare her lunch. Therefore, she often opts for quick and healthy takeout options like grain bowls, veggie burritos, sushi, or salads when she's on the go. Occasionally, she treats herself to pizzas and pasta.

She also enjoys mid-day snacks, and she prefers healthier options like hummus with veggies, chips, and guac, or Greek yogurt with honey. Some of her favorite snacks include brie, apples, and honey as well as blue cheese with honey.

What Does Drew Barrymore Eat for Dinner?

Drew enjoys cooking and has mastered vegan recipes, although she's not strictly vegan as she sometimes adds chicken for extra protein. Some of her favorite dishes include salmon and veggies or tacos. She also loves her Harissa spaghetti recipe as her go-to dinner.

She believes in balance and doesn't let one indulgent meal ruin her entire day. For example, after making French toast in the morning, she keeps the rest of the day with a cucumber salad for lunch and salmon and veggies for dinner. Thus her diet plan is practical and doable.

Drew Barrymore's Workout Routine

Drew Barrymore mostly credits one of her trainers, Marnie Alton, for improving her physical well-being. They've been working out together for 15 years, and Alton keeps her on track with challenging routines. Drew often shares sweaty selfies to show how intense their workouts can be.

Her exercise routine includes jogging, swimming, dancing, and Pilates. She loves running 5 miles three times a week and also finds balance with yoga, which benefits her both physically and mentally ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Pilates and Plié squats are among her favorites for building strength in the legs and core. She focuses on core exercises like different types of crunches, ensuring they come towards the end of the session after proper spine support ( 7 ).

Drew keeps her workouts simple, mostly using bodyweight exercises. Occasionally, she adds light hand weights or sliders for specific targeting of areas like the back and arms.

Consistency is crucial for Drew, and she always gives her best in every workout. As a mother of two and considering her age, genetics, and body type, she feels it's important to stay active and maintain her health.

How Did Drew Lose All Her Weight?

Celebrities may have access to personal trainers and fancy gyms, but they still face challenges in achieving their fitness goals, just like us. Drew Barrymore has been refreshingly honest about her health and fitness journey, sharing the difficulties she faces. She even joked about having to work hard to avoid gaining weight, otherwise, she said she might end up the size of a bus.

Drew Barrymore shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram, comparing her pregnancy and returning to the Santa Clarita Diet. She mentioned that commitment is tough for almost everyone. Achieving a decent look after having two kids required hard work, which she encourages others to do as well. However, maintaining it and finding joy in life with food can be challenging.

Despite this, Drew Barrymore's diet and workout routine helped her lose around 20 pounds quickly. While not entirely vegan, Barrymore's flexitarian lifestyle helps her stay fit during filming and work on set. Also, her love for exercise has been a great way to stay in shape and manage stress throughout her career.

Conclusion

Drew Barrymore's diet and workout routine has been instrumental in maintaining her mental and physical well-being. She has discovered a simple and sustainable way to stay fit by making balanced eating choices and engaging in various forms of exercise. Her yoga routine keeps her body in shape and helps her manage stress, promoting mental balance. Drew also follows a flexitarian lifestyle, enjoying occasional indulgences while focusing on healthier options. Moreover, her fitness and nutrition plan can lead to long-term success and well-being.

