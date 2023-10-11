‘Easy…’: When Zendaya reacted to Timothee Chalamet teasing her for having a ‘celebrity crush’ on Tom Holland

A beloved celebrity couple that has captured the attention and affection of fans is none other than Tom Holland and Zendaya, known for their roles in the Spider-Man franchise. Over the years, these actors have consistently been in the public eye due to their subtle hints about their romantic relationship. Whether during interviews or press conferences, both stars have openly expressed their feelings for each other.



The rumors surrounding their romance began circulating during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, in a memorable moment from 2021, Timothee Chalamet playfully teased Zendaya about her celebrity crush, causing her to blush. Here's the complete story.

That moment when Timothee Chalamet started teasing Zendaya

In 2021, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet were guests on Buzzfeed to promote their movie Dune. During their visit, Buzzfeed included a fun segment known as the "BFF Quiz," where they both had to respond to specific questions. However, the excitement escalated when they were prompted to share the identity of their celebrity crush. Without hesitation, Chalamet quickly stepped in and revealed, “Easy, Tom Holland,” on behalf of Zendaya. This quick response from Chalamet brought a smile to Zendaya's face and made her blush.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll be able to, one day...’: When Zendaya revealed her plans to make a ‘love story on two black girls’

More about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship

Hollywood celebrities make every effort to maintain the privacy of their relationships, but they often find it challenging to do so in the face of their devoted fans. Fans closely monitor various social media platforms, leaving no opportunity unexplored to gain information about their beloved stars.

Such was the case with Tom Holland, who experienced a revealing moment during an interview. When asked about his celebrity crush, he promptly and openly confessed that it was Zendaya. This candid response sent their fans into a frenzy and fueled the ongoing rumors about their romantic involvement.

Both celebrities were observed posting each other's pictures on social media to show their support for their individual film projects. In July 2021, their kiss photographs captured the internet's attention, generating numerous headlines and effectively unveiling their relationship to the public.

During an interview with GQ, Tom Holland even remarked, "One of the drawbacks of our fame is that we no longer have control over our privacy, and what we believe to be a private moment between two deeply in love individuals is now shared with the entire world."

Their exceptional on-screen chemistry in the blockbuster Spider-Man film series has enthralled fans. Also, in both their professional and personal lives, Zendaya and Tom Holland have provided mutual support to one another.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Y'all messy that's all lmao': When Zendaya spilled the beans on her side of Blake Lively and Emily Blunt 'side eye' story