‘Johnny Depp embodies the soul of Sauvage': Actor inks a $20 Million deal with Dior; Here's what you need to know

Johnny Depp is making a comeback as the face of Dior's Sauvage fragrance at the age of 60. After his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, this marks his first time endorsing the fragrance. Here’s the inside scoop.

Johnny Depp signed new Dior commercial

In the new commercial, Depp wears all-black attire and recites poetry, creating a captivating atmosphere. He describes scenes of nature, saying, "An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone, this is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

According to Variety, Depp has signed a three-year deal with Dior for a $20 million contract. It is said to be the most significant men's fragrance deal in history. Dior celebrated Depp's latest spot with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a still of the actor: “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

Depp's return to Dior follows his defamation trial against Amber Heard. A jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation but mostly sided with Depp. He received $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million. During the summer, Depp toured with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, which includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. He also graced the Cannes Film Festival in May, starring in the French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry as King Louis XV.

Looking ahead, Depp is set to direct the film, Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. Despite his busy schedule, Depp is taking better care of himself at 60. As a source explained in June, he's not attempting to do what he did in his 20s; he's moderating and prioritizing his well-being.

Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp’s dating rumors

Was actress Jenna Ortega actually on a date with the renowned actor Johnny Depp? It all started with a post on Deux Moi, a social media gossip hub known for its disclaimer that it doesn't guarantee the accuracy of the information it shares. This intriguing tidbit quickly gained traction, but Jenna Ortega promptly stepped in to set the record straight. She not only quashed the romantic speculations but also refuted any claims of a professional collaboration between them.

Even Depp's spokespersons, who usually don't share much information, rejected the news, as reported by NME. They stated, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever, he has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”