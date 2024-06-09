'Guess Who Spotted Me?': Dave Coulier And Lori Loughlin Have Surprise Full House Reunion

Imagine taking a stroll through your neighborhood and suddenly bumping into someone from your past. Somebody, you didn’t expect to see at this moment. That’s exactly what happened to Dave Coulier, one of the stars of the sitcom Full House.

Dave Coulier, known for his role as Joey Gladstone was casually strolling through Beverly Hills when he met Lori Loughlin. Yes Lori Loughan, the one who played Rebecca Donaldson on the iconic show. Let’s dive into the details of this surprise encounter and see how fans are reacting to it.

Coulier and Loughlin’s chance encounter in Beverly Hills

Dave Coulier took to his Instagram to share details of his encounter with Lori Loughlin. He posted a selfie, featuring himself and Lori Loughlin. While sharing the selfie, he wrote, “I was taking a walk through Beverly Hills today, and guess who spotted me? What are the chances? 🎶Everywhere you look🎶.”

His caption not only conveyed the surprise but also invoked the nostalgic lyrics of the Full House theme song, Everywhere You Look.

Heartwarming reactions to their unexpected encounter

Following their reunion, Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier expressed her joy in the comment section. She wrote, “Nothing makes my heart happier than THIS. 🥰🥰.” Candace Cameron Bure and Home & Family host Debbie Matenopoulos, both former Full House stars also liked the post.

One fan commented, “I love that you met up. Joey and aunt Becky. I love you both!!! ❤️” Another added, “So glad she’s back. Let’s forget the past and move on. We love you, Lori! ❤️😍.” “I don't support her anymore. What she did people that don't look like her would go to prison for decades,” third added.

Lori Loughlin was jailed for 2 months

If you're not aware, allow us to inform you that Lori Loughlin faced imprisonment in 2020. The reason behind her jail time was her role in a college admission scandal. Alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, they paid $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admission as crew recruits, despite the fact that the girls never actually participated in rowing.

This scheme was part of a larger fraudulent operation led by a college admissions consultant. They worked with Rick Singer, a college admission consultant who used to help rich parents cheat their kids into rowing. Loughlin and Giannulli even staged photos of their girls on rowing machines to make it look like they were athletes. She served two months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

Remembering Bob Saget’s legacy

This unexpected reunion between Coulier and Loughlin inevitably stirred memories of their beloved co-star Bob Saget. Bob Saget, who portrayed widower Danny Tanner on the show. Saget’s sudden passing in January 2022 has left a void in the hearts of fans as well as cast members.

Full House memories

The reunion between Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin reignited fond memories of their time together on the set of Full House. The sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1995, was a family favorite show of that time. A show created by Jeff Franklin captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

And, even after so many years, the show’s clips in bits and pieces go viral from time to time. It shows that still people love this heartwarming show.

