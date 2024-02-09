Has Drake Addressed Rumors Around Viral Video Mishap? 'Rumors Are True' Says Rapper At Recent Concert

Amidst swirling rumors and speculation, Drake, the renowned rapper and musician, has finally addressed the viral video mishap that has been making rounds on the internet. During a recent concert in Nashville, Tennessee, Drake took a light-hearted approach to the situation, adding a touch of humor to the controversy of his buzzed explicit video being viral over the internet.

Drake's viral video leak captured him playing with his genitals

The controversy surrounding Drake erupted when a video allegedly showing him engaged in a private act surfaced online. The video, which quickly went viral, sparked intense speculation and debate among fans and onlookers. Streamer Adin Ross added fuel to the fire by sharing a voice memo exchange with Drake, where Drake is reported to be playing with his genitals in his private bedroom of the $220 million private jet.

Streamer Adin Ross added fuel to the fire by sharing a voice memo exchange with Drake, where he jokingly commented on the leaked footage. Ross expressed his surprise and amusement at the situation as well with the body count of the superstar, expressing, “I’m still Live, bro. We was just looking at the s–t. It’s like crazy bro, like God damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile.”

To this Drake responded with 8 laughter emojis as Ross shared his comments to the viewers revealing, “Oh, he just texted me. He put like eight laughing emojis. He said, “This might be my next album intro.”

Drake's candid admission to his viral video

Drake addressed the rumors head-on during his concert in Nashville, much to the anticipation of his audience. With a mischievous grin, he quipped, "I know y’all probably waiting on me to address this, so — the rumors are true." The unexpected revelation caught many by surprise, but it soon became apparent that Drake was merely poking fun at the situation. He quickly shifted the focus by acknowledging the presence of his father in the audience, sharing, “My dad is here tonight. That’s what you’ve been waiting on, right?”

The alleged leaked video not only caught the attention of fans but also elicited reactions from celebrities like John Cena, who added his own comedic twist to the situation by sharing a humorous edited picture on Instagram. Cena edited Drake’s face on Roberts's body, which was further wrapped by a snake.

In conclusion, Drake's playful response to the rumors surrounding the viral video mishap showcases his ability to navigate controversy with humor, remaining unfazed. Drake’s video leak came days after Taylor Swift’s AI-generated nudes went crazy online.

