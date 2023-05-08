How is Katy Perry connected to The Royal Family? Relationship explained

King Charles and Katy Perry met for the first time during the event in Mumbai, India in 2019.

American pop star Katy Perry performed at King Charles Coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 2023. She was one of the two American artists who were asked to appear at the event by the new monarch of Britain.  

However, fans have been curious how Katy Perry is connected to the Royal Family. Here is everything to know about the same.

Katy Perry connection to the Royal Family

BBC reported the performers of the King Charles coronation concert which included Katy Perry alongside Lionel Richie, British pop group Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench, and opera stars Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli.

King Charles and Katy Perry met for the first time during the event in Mumbai, India in 2019. A year later, Perry was appointed as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust by Charles. The King said that the Fireworks singer's long standing commitment to the charitable causes was the reason why she was appointed as the ambassador. Charles' decision was criticized by some people as they said that Perry was neither Asian nor British to be appointed as the ambassador of this trust.  

During the introduction of charity, Perry referred to her friendship with Charles and said that the former Prince of Wales was a ‘very kind soul’. After being announced as one of the performers at King Charles III coronation weekend Perry said that her concert will help, ‘shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children Protection Fund’.

Lionel Richie also performed at the coronation concert and even brought King Charles III and Queen Camilla to their feet. The Oscar winning singer is also connected to King Charles III. Richie was appointed by the King as the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust – charity founded by the latter in 1976.   

