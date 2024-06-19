Kanye West's Asia Tour Sparks Rumors Over South Korea Show; All We Know So Far

Outside of headlines that detail several escalating controversies, rapper Kanye West has also made news because of his surprise performance at a wrestling ring in Tokyo, Japan, and a rumored live show in South Korea. As the Rolling Stones reported, the speculations of an Asian tour by the Donda rapper were sparked when his creative director, Austin Taylor was spotted in Gangam and Ilsan area.

Kanye West's creative director reaches South Korea

Additionally, Taylor went to several show facilities including the Incheon and Goyang Stadium to see how the shows would pan out. Hence, it was understood that the preparations for a South Korean tour are in “full swing.” As per industry officials that the magazine cited, the tour can take place as early as this year, but the schedule and other details are yet to be made public. The efforts have seemingly increased on the ground, with discussions of opening a YEEZY pop-up store in South Korea.

Fans plead with Kanye West for an Asia tour

Fans from the nation are hopeful that the rapper will come to the country for a show, further expressing their excitement on social media. Users took to Reddit to express what the mood has been like in their home country. While some were pleading Ye to come to other Asian nations, others were hoping this would be a sign of a possible Vultures 2 rollout in the near future. “THE ROLLOUT HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED BROTHERS VULCHERS 2 IS ON THE WAY,” one Redditor exclaimed.

Vultures 2 is the long-estimated follow-up to the widely successful Vultures, a debut album by Kanye West and TY Dolla Sign’s supergroup. The installment was supposed to be released early this May, but the release day went by with no new information by the stars.

Ye has long conveyed his anticipation to visit countries in Asia and greet his fans from the continent. He has often talked about it in interviews and social media and has notedly praised the fervor of fans in this region. South Korea remains a hotbed for a growing musical experience that has transcended boundaries. K-pop in particular has caused waves all around the globe, so it would be interesting to see how the hip-hop rapper taps the opportunities in this key market.

