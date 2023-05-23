Did Kevin Costner impregnate a 'Yellowstone' crew member? Here's the TRUTH

Kevin Costner has made headlines for several reasons in the past few weeks, ever since his wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. A particular rumor about him impregnating a woman working on the sets of Yellowstone made matters worse. Sources close to the actor have finally come forward and reacted to the rumors surrounding the allegations made against Costner.

Did Kevin Costner have an affair?

The rumor against Kevin stated that he had impregnated a member of the Yellowstone crew. The story picked up like wildfire. Amidst all that, Costner’s wife, Christine filed for divorce on 1 May 2023. People assumed the worst after the news and speculated that the cause of the divorce might have been Kevin’s alleged infidelity. Sources close to Kevin reacted to the rumor and clarified it. The source revealed that the rumor was totally baseless and called it "total BS."

Meanwhile, previously, after news about Costner impregnating a woman on the sets surfaced, netizens took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the matter. One user wrote, "I wonder now, if the drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone 'scheduling,' was due to the rumor of him potentially getting someone on set pregnant?" Another added, "So it wasn’t Bentley who got a girl pregnant on the Yellowstone set ... it was Costner."

Why was Kevin Costner surprised by the divorce?

At the same time, after the news about Coster’s divorce broke, his reps spoke to TMZ, clearing out the speculation further. They declared: "Circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

According to the media outlet’s reports, Costner had no prior warning about the divorce. Kevin and Christine got married in 2004, and their marriage lasted for 18 years. The date of separation listed by Christin in the divorce papers was a month ago. The pair shares three kids and are now seeking joint custody of them. Costner has made his move by filing a response to the divorce petition in which he has the prenup they signed requiring Christine to vacate Kevin’s three houses.

During the news of Coster’s divorce, a friend of the Yellowstone actor spoke to PageSix as they revealed that Kevin was caught off guard by Christine’s move because he still loves her. The friend revealed, "Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce, and he would take her back." They continued, "It's disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children. Even knows what the reasons are.”

