What Was Kim Kardashian's Least Favorite Subject in Law School? Shapewear Mogul Reveals

Kim Kardashian, 43, recently shared an update on her legal professional journey with her fans, continuing the legacy of her late father, Robert Kardashian. In the photo she posted, Kim is seen diligently studying and taking thorough notes.

She mentioned that hearsay exceptions are her "least favorite subject" in law school and expressed particular dissatisfaction with this aspect of her education.

Hearsay exceptions and Kim’s legal journey

Hearsay exceptions allow statements made outside of court to occasionally be allowed as evidence in court. Generally speaking, these kinds of remarks are considered inadmissible unless there are specific hearsay rule exclusions.

Kim's dedication to her legal studies has been ongoing since 2019, driven by her desire to honor her father's memory. Robert Kardashian, a highly regarded attorney, passed away in 2003 at the age of 59. Despite the difficulties, Kim remains committed to her goal of becoming a lawyer. After four attempts, she passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021. She plans to sit for the California Bar Exam in 2025.

Even though she is not yet a lawyer, Kim has already made significant contributions to the judicial system. Notably, she played a crucial role in securing clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent offense. Kim has consistently advocated for prisoners and criminal justice reform. In April, she met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to discuss these issues.

Kim's interest in law extends beyond her studies. It was recently revealed that she suggested a legal divorce drama to American Horror Story writer Ryan Murphy. Kim made her acting debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate, which aired in two parts in 2023 and 2024. Murphy was impressed with her performance and even discussed the possibility of creating a new show centered around her.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Ryan Murphy praised Kim's acting skills, leading to discussions about her potential new program. Despite her success, Kim humorously admitted in a confessional that she wasn't sure if she could excel in this new venture or handle the challenges it presented. Nevertheless, Murphy—known for creating successful shows like Ratched, Nip/Tuck, and Glee—presented his concept for Kim's next project, signaling an exciting future for her in both law and entertainment.

Kim Kardashian's legal path

Ryan recently indicated that Kim is the world's premier and most expensive divorce attorney, emphasizing her ownership of a firm entirely staffed by women. Kim, a businesswoman with three divorces under her belt, joked about her extensive experience in the profession, having married Kanye West, Kris Humphries, and Damon Thomas.

Ryan reaffirmed Kim's status as the leading divorce lawyer, emphasizing the gender diversity of her business. Kim admitted to discussing humorous anecdotes with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who assisted in two of her three divorces.

She said that she would often tell herself, "Don't ever let me do this again!" After that, she made a funny memory of her earlier warning and said, "Hey, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again."

A mocking suggestion was made by Ryan to build a soundstage outside Kim's house. Kim, a mother of four who balances her reality show, law school, and other ventures, made a hint that she will have more free time following the 2025 bar exam.

While considering a possible slogan for her program, Ryan jokingly said, "Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV."

