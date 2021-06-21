KUWTK Reunion: From Kanye West divorce to Van Jones, Maluma dating rumours; 5 Kim Kardashian REVELATIONS

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain, the two-part reunion special, saw Kim Kardashian spilling some major tea on love, life and fame.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family has more or less been an open book when it comes to their professional and especially personal lives, thanks to 20 glorious seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, loyal fans weren't ready for the many shocking reveals in the two-part reunion special, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain, as the famous fam bid adieu to their 'guilty pleasure' reality show.

In particular, all eyes were on one Kim Kardashian, who was in the headlines recently (as she always has been!) for her love life; from her crumbling marriage and filing for divorce from Kanye West to being subjected to multiple dating rumours; Van Jones, Maluma, etc. Kim spoke candidly about her past, present and future both in terms of relationships and her next career move. Kardashian was her honest self, as expected, as she spilt some major tea, much to the excitement of her fans.

Kanye [West] will always be family. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship. Kim Kardashian

Here are 5 major revelations made by Kim Kardashian during Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain that left us the most intrigued:

Kim Kardashian speaks out on her infamous sex tape with Ray J

It was Kim Kardashian's sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, 40, which catapulted her to stardom while putting the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on the map. Talking in detail about the "stupid thing" she'd like to erase from her life, Kim shared, "Luckily, I think so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that. That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that is being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in my life, that's probably it. And it's more from being a mom than anything." Interestingly, Kardashian is yet to explain the sex tape situation to her young kids though she knows that one day she might.

Kim Kardashian tried to apologise to ex-husband Kris Humphries for tumultuous marriage

Before her love story with Kanye West began, Kim Kardashian indulged in a 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries, 36, in 2011, which included a multi-million dollar televised wedding. It was Kris Jenner, who confided in her daughter the night before her wedding, at the rehearsal, that she thinks the couple's union "could be a really bad idea" Kim clarified that Kris told her she'd put in her a car and let her leave without anyone being able to find her and that the momager would take care of it. However, since the wedding was being filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim didn't want "to be known as the runaway bride forever" which would have been "a huge joke" and she instead thought of it as having "cold feet." Stating that the wedding wasn't just for TV, Kardashian disclosed, "I took my entire fee and probably Kris' because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. If that was fake, I would have saved my money." Nonetheless, it was at her and Kris' Italian honeymoon where the 40-year-old reality star realised how she "made the wrong decision," returning to New York, feeling miserable. As for the breaking point in her marriage, Kim revealed, "He had, like, a size 17 shoe lined up around my room, and I just freaked the f**k out. I literally got claustrophobic. I couldn't move."

"I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologise]. I tried calling him for months," Kardashian confessed before recalling how she ran into Humphries at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, a couple of years post their divorce. "I had North [West, daughter] in my hand and my big huge belly. I was about to give birth to Saint [West, son] and I saw him and all of his friends got up and said, 'hi,' to me. He just literally looked at me and wouldn't even speak to me," Kim recounted before adding, "He's very faith-based, and so, I'm sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, 'What is this fraud?' If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once."

Kim Kardashian reveals the reason behind Kanye West divorce

"I honestly don't think I would even say it, here on TV. It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinion on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all or really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that kids want more than to see their parents together. I lived that myself," Kim Kardashian divulged about why she filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February after almost seven years of marriage and four children - North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

Taking about her "first real marriage" to West, Kim added, "Kanye will always be family. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship. I respect him so much, and I think we'll have... You know, that was my friend first and for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan."

Kim Kardashian addresses Van Jones and Maluma dating rumours

Ever since her and Kanye West's split was confirmed, Kim Kardashian has been subjected to dating rumours ranging from CNN host Van Jones, 52, to Latin Grammy winner Maluma, 27. Dismissing both these romance speculations, Kim quipped about Jones, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" while about Maluma, Kardashian disclosed, "I've seen him a few times always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."

Kim Kardashian is willing to date a non-celebrity

"Yeah, absolutely. Just someone that will understand what this life is about, though. But I think what I was looking for and who I was, was completely different than who I am today. I value privacy, and I just want something that's, like, really real," Kim Kardashian confessed about being open to date a regular person after her crumbling marriage with Kanye West.

We're surely going to miss Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

