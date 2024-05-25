Lady Gaga Updates Fans About Her Eyebrow Bleaching Process; See Here

Lady Gaga is making a triumphant return, and she's bringing some serious nostalgia with her. The 38-year-old pop icon graced the red carpet for the premiere of her new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, sporting a look straight out of her OG Gaga playbook.

Decked out in a white Selva ensemble adorned with metal cage and grommet detail, Gaga brought back memories of her iconic and boundary-pushing outfits from yesteryears.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on the outfit, Gaga humorously wrote, "On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They asked what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic.”

Prior to the premiere, Gaga posted a sneak peek of her eyebrow-bleaching routine. The photo shows her with plastic wrap on her eyebrows, covered in bleaching dye.

Gaga's Retro Homage: A Nostalgic Journey Through Iconic Eras

This wasn't simply a throwback, reminiscent of the days when Lady Gaga would step out in public with little to no makeup and donning daring outfits; it felt more like a tribute to the early 2010s era when her avant-garde fashion choices left everyone in awe. With her perfectly groomed eyebrows, dark hair, and a bold 'pixie cut' reminiscent of Frankenstein, she effortlessly embodied the essence of her albums like Born This Way and The Fame Monster.

Gaga did not stop there. During the performance, her vibrant makeup served as a tribute to her Artpop album, which was released years earlier and remains memorable to her fans who have followed her career closely.

And while fans have always adored Gaga’s style, they were quick to express the significance of this particular ensemble. As the photos were posted on her Instagram page, the comments started overflowing with various emotions about how much they adored this exact top.

Some related so strongly to Artpop that one of them exclaimed, "This has so many ARTPOP vibes!" Another was overflowing with excitement and joy, saying, "I’m loving absolutely EVERYthing. I’m going to cry a little."

Some people were surprised to see how she was able to encapsulate the overall theme of her songs into a single outfit. "Somehow this look has all of your albums/eras energy," one of the comments left by a fan read. "You’re plenty INSANE and lovable for it, anyway... MY MOTHER!"

Gaga's ability to evoke strong emotions and nostalgia among her fans with her designs proves that she is truly an iconic figure in the pop world.

Lady Gaga Talks Film Amid Engagement Rumors with Boyfriend Michael Polansky

In the run-up to the premiere, Lady Gaga offered a sneak peek into her styling preparations by posting a photo of herself applying plastic wrap to her eyebrows before bleaching them, in preparation for her bleached blonde hair. This glimpse into her transformation process was very much in line with her signature dramatic style changes.

Lady Gaga released her album Chromatica in May 2020, featuring hits like Stupid Love and Rain on Me with pop icon Ariana Grande. The album was followed by the Chromatica Ball tour, which traveled through Asia, North America, and Europe from July 2022 to September 2022. Additionally, the inaugural Met Gala hosted by Bradley Cooper took place in March 2022, where Gaga's presence was a highlight.

At the premiere, Gaga decided to stun in a long black skirt accompanied by a structural lace jacket and a very eye-catching eye mask that gave a perfect drama bend to the red carpet attendance.

Gaga's boyfriend, Michael Polansky, who she started dating in 2020, was also spotted at the event. Engagement rumors recently surfaced in April 2024 when Gaga was photographed with a diamond ring on her left ring finger. With her flair for the theatrical, both on stage and in her personal life, Gaga continues to captivate and enchant her audience.

