Taylor Swift never goes out of style. The Love Story singer is quite the definition of pop culture these days. Whether it's her music or something else she is always in news. From her smashing tour to her fashion choices, there is nothing that won’t make Swiftie heads turn when it comes to their idol. While Taylor Swift is widely known for her chart-topping songs, she is also iconically known for always wearing a bold and classic red lip. But did she always adore the classic bold lip, or did anyone else have a say in it? In a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman revealed that Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, was hesitant about her classic red lip look.

Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman revealed Taylor Swift’s mother was hesitant about her classic look

Taylor Swift's iconic makeup look almost didn't happen. On the April 2 broadcast of Today with Hoda and Jenna, celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman claimed that she designed the 34-year-old singer's signature red lipstick for Allure's April 2009 cover.

She said, "I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I hadn't seen her in a red lip before. And her mom, if I may say so, was like, 'Well, Taylor doesn't wear red.' And I was like, 'Please, can I just try?' Look at her now."

Her connection to Swift's iconic red lip, which has been a pillar of the star's appearance on and off stage for the last 15 years, is just one of her many accomplishments. Meanwhile, Swift wowed fans earlier this year with her lipstick's kiss-proof abilities when celebrating with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after his club won the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl. Swift's signature stage makeup for her ongoing Eras Tour has also included red lipstick.

Taylor Swift made five new playlists on Apple Music ahead of her new album’s release

Taylor Swift the Anti-Hero hitmaker has created five new Apple Music playlists based on the five phases of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, despair, and acceptance, ahead of the April 19 release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Apple Music tweeted on X (previously Twitter) and accompanied the playlist titles and monochromatic symbols on the music streaming site. "A playlist for each stage of your heartbreak from the chairman of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' @taylorswift13.”

The playlists feature songs from Swift's previous albums and are titled after the taglines for her future album's deluxe editions. However, the fifth one, which corresponds to the acceptance stage, is called after the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from the upcoming 17-track album.

The first phase of heartbreak, denial, is depicted in the playlist I Love You; It's Ruining My Life. It has songs such as Lavender Haze, Style (Taylor's version), Lover, and many more. Depression is addressed on the Old Habits Die Screaming playlist, which includes songs such as Champagne Problems, Forever Winter (Taylor's Version), Dear Reader, and others.

Anger is depicted in the playlist You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs, which includes tracks like Vigilante Shit, High Infidelity, Would’ve, Should’ve, Could've, and many more. Bargaining is depicted in the playlist called Am I Allowed To Cry, which includes songs like The Great War, This is Me Trying, Peace, and many more. She finally accepts her heartbreak with the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart playlist, which includes songs such as You're On Your Own, Kid, and Long Story Short and more such songs from her discography.

The Blank Space singer already revealed the release date of her new album during her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards, where she received the gold gramophone for best pop vocal album for her 2023 album Midnights. Meanwhile, The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19, 2024.

