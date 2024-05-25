‘One Day Maybe': Lana Del Ray Reveals She Wrote A James Bond Theme In 2015 Only To Have It Rejected

Lana Del Rey recently made an appearance at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards in London where she was awarded with a special award for her impressive and successful career. However, the Grammy winner singer made a supervising revelation backstage, sharing that her theme was rejected for James Bond back in 2015, yet she still looks forward to associating with the series in the future.

Lana Del Rey’s past wounds were scratched when she was asked during her backstage interview at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards if she ever considered working on a James Bond theme. Surprising viewers with the revelation, Rey added that she already tried and failed in this back in 2015, when she submitted her self-written theme to makers.

"I wrote that for them," Rey commented, as retrieved via BBC. Recalling that she submitted her theme for Daniel Craig's 2015 film, Spectre, where he reprised his role of James Bond. The theme of the film was eventually given to Sam Smith who wrote an impressive original score titled, Writing's On The Wall, bringing the singer his first Oscar.

Sam, you did a wonderful job,” praising Sam, Rey hoped that one day maybe her theme would be featured in the James Bond film. “One day, maybe… But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track.”

Raye is unable to digest the rejection of Lana Del Rey for the James Bond theme

The singing sensation, Raye, who took the award for Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards, expressed her disbelief upon realizing that Rey had been rejected for the James Bond theme. Raye further shared her confidence in Rey as she claimed that the latter would justify delivering the theme of James Bond.

“I can't believe she would have been rejected by them, because she just has the perfect energy for it. I feel like she would eat that up – and I feel like that should happen in the future,” Raye stated.

Raye though accepted the fact she would promptly grab the chair if the makers approached her to make an original score for James Bond’s upcoming projects. “If they ever approached me, I'd roll over backwards, obviously. I don't know how those things happen, but it would be my absolute pleasure,” the singer shared.

However, it is important to note that Lana Del Rey was rejected for the James Bond theme with many other renowned names, including, Pulp, Blondie, Johnny Cash, Pet Shop Boys and KD Lang. Hopefully, Rey might get an opportunity in the future to feature the original song from the James Bond film.

