What Is Next For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Nigeria Tour? Here's What We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial royal tour to Nigeria was a triumph. Despite stepping down from royal duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple's visit to the country was nearly treated as one. While the British royalty is not impressed, a neighboring country to Nigeria is looking forward to Prince Harry and Meghan’s next visit.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, insiders and sources spoke of the buzz in the country which was once very close to the late Queen Elizabeth II. They also named other notable personalities who have visited the nation over the years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next stop

Following their trip to Nigeria, former British royalties are anticipated to fly out to Ghana, as reported by the Mirror. Insiders hinted at the ongoing discussions amongst the Ghanian leaders and officials to invite Prince Harry and Meghan for a visit to their country, impressed by their recent successful African trip. Precisely, they might be invited to the nation’s capital city, Accra.

"There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth," a source said. They further insinuated the grand welcome the West African country has planned for the British couple, noting there won't be any shortage of cooperation and entertainment and the "famous jollof rice."

The insider added, “They will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family.” The celebrities who have previously visited the nation were Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell, Liam Payne, and part-Ghanian DJ, Idris Elba, whom the source marked as a “regular” there.

British royal family’s take on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria trip

While the visit was with good intentions, where the couple offered support to the ‘Giants of Africa’ program and promised to expand sports opportunities to the Abuja community, royals back at home were unimpressed. Rather, furious.

Royal expert Tom Quinn conveyed the British Royal household’s reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impromptu visit to Nigeria. The former Duchess did not attend the recently-held Invictus Games in England but embarked on an “unofficial royal tour” to the African nation.

“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there.. the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him,” the royal expert told the Mirror.

The controversy was sparked due to the traditional elements incorporated into the Nigerian trip, which made King Charles and Prince William “absolutely furious.” It unjustly corroborates that Prince Harry and Meghan are still on their royal duties. However, the couple officially stepped down from their duties back in 2020, as Prince Harry left his homeland and moved to the US with actress and wife, Meghan.

The buzz in the British Royal household is that Prince Harry and Meghan have gone “rogue” bringing the family’s “worst fears” to life. "For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals,” Quinn added.

Rumor has it that Prince Harry is trying to get back to the British Royal family but King Charles and Prince William are hardly pleased with him. Hence, the couple’s demeanor during their Nigerian trip iterated the same, pretentious of active royals, as per the royal expert.

