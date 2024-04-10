'RZA Gets Really Emotional': Rihanna Talks About The Songs She Sings To Her Children

Renowned singer Rihanna recently talked about singing songs to her children speaking to Interview Magazine. Furthermore, she shared about doing music again.

Rihanna on singing songs to her two children

In an Interview magazine feature published on Tuesday, April 9, the publication's editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, asked Rihanna, 36, what songs she sings to RZA and Riot, the two boys she shares with A$AP Rocky, per Us Weekly.

"Oh, my gosh. There's 'Penguins Salute,'" the pop star said. "There's 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.' Oh, my gosh. RZA gets really emotional about that."

Rocky and Rihanna's 23-month-old son is also "really into 'Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,'" she explained.

"'The Wheels on the Bus' is a favorite from the beginning till now," she added. "That's just a classic. It's never going out of style. And oh, the new 'Incy-Wincy Spider,' because he gets like, 'Ahh,' like he thinks I'm going to tickle him when I sing that one. And he has a book about that, so he can put two and two together."

Rihanna on doing her music again

The Interview magazine stylist asked Rihanna whether she still has "the vibe to do music again" as the Savage x Fenty mogul seems to be interested in doing anything else besides releasing her ninth studio album. Rihanna's last full-length release was 2016's Anti.

"I have a lot of visual ideas. It's weird," said Rihanna."My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I'm having all of these visuals, and I don't have the songs for them yet, but maybe that's the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."

When Mel Ottenberg suggested that this would be a creative "rebirth" for her, Rihanna said she's entertaining "random ideas, quirky ideas [and] things that have nothing to do with me at all."

"I mean, I can't tell you," she added. "The opps is watching."

Meanwhile, back in March this year, Rihanna performed her first full concert in eight years. She played the pre-wedding party for the son of billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Ambani at Jamnagar, according to the Associated Press.

The big event held a 1,200-person celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat in India, to commemorate the marriage of his youngest son, Reliance Foundation director Anant Ambani, and businesswoman Radhika Merchant.

Rihanna reportedly played hits like Work and Bitch Better Have My Money while getting paid $6 million for the performance, per Us Weekly.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s second pregnancy announcement at Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala event began with Rihanna revealing her baby bump. It was her own way of announcing that she was pregnant with her and Rocky's second child. The couple welcomed their son Riot on August 1, 2023.

The romantic couple has been dating each other since 2020 and have known each other for a decade. Their everlasting, deep-rooted relationship made them into a strong, loving unmarried couple in Hollywood.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Says She Is Open To Having As Many Kids As God Wants: 'Would Go For More Than Two'

ALSO READ: Rihanna Returns To Mom Duties After Performing In India; Meets A$AP Rocky And sons