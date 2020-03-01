SBS Inkigayo: BTS get 3rd win for ON but miss ARMY terribly; steal the show with enchanting performances

BTS is already raking in the awards for Map of The Soul: 7's lead single, ON as the popular K-pop band took home their third win at SBS Inkigayo, after Music Bank and MBC Music Core. Furthermore, their '100 meter width LED panel' performances of ON and Black Swan had ARMY screaming and swooning! Watch the videos of BTS at SBS Inkigayo below.

BTS is on a roll since the release of their album, Map of the Soul: 7, as the lead single ON is not only making YouTube history with its two MVs but has already started to rake in the awards! That's right! After clinching the first position at both Music Bank and MBC Music Core, it was time for the Bangtan Boys to take over SBS Inkigayo as well. The septet won first place for ON (7393 points), followed closely by IZ*ONE's FIESTA (7175 points) in second place and BTS' Black Swan (4691) in the third place.Thanks to fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan's Twitter account, we have the English translation of the boys' speech as they didn't forget to talk about how much they miss ARMY, who was MIA due to the Coronavirus scare.

Jimin started things off by saying, "Thank you so much for this big award, and I believe this is an award we were able to win because of the cheers from ARMYs even far away. I sincerely thank you, and we'll work hard in our remaining promotions also." Jungkook emotionally added, "Yes, that's right. I truly miss the cheers that we'd always receive here when we win 1st place. Thank you so much, and we'll work harder in our remaining promotions. I love you!" "ARMY, I want to see you quickly! I love you," Jin shared to which Jimin continued with a simple, "Thank you." Suga made sure to say, "Please take care of your health," while V and J-Hope ended with, "Thank you!"

Check out BTS' winning speech at SBS Inkigayo below:

When it comes to BTS' electric performances of ON and Black Swan at SBS Inkigayo, the septet was provided with the largest stage in the show's history that included 100-meter width LED panel.

Check out BTS' mesmerising ON and Black Swan performance at SBS Inkigayo below:

Mindblown would be an understatement!

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS' scintillating performances at SBS Inkigayo below:

BTS ON mv: the maze runner, lion king, noah's ark, hunger games, alice in wonderland, the jordan river, crown of thorns, the birdbox, make it right mv, no more dream, lord of the flies BTS: it’s not enough Army: WHAT? BTS: Star Wars :) #ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/MtQ5HAkLiv — OPAL (@OpalsJimin) March 1, 2020

imagine denying bts is the best after watching their stage#ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/ldBuz9EriA — ana (@taemworks) March 1, 2020

BIGGEST STAGE IN INKIGAYO HISTORY ONLY FOR THESE LEGENDS #ON3rdWin

pic.twitter.com/yv0eZbeav6 — taekook (@taekookmoments) March 1, 2020

you see that stage?? no one with this impact has ever done it before. truly BTS LEGENDS BTS KINGS BTS ON TOP BTS WORLD DOMINATION #ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/xWs4zCNYmA — STREAM ON MV (@taegukkei) March 1, 2020

Congratulations @BTS_twt thank you for working hard despite the condition currently. Please take care and stay safe love you!#ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/JlDkPkYbA3 — cestlavie_90 (@cestlavie9090) March 1, 2020

We can't help but agree with ARMY!

