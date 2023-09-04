'That’s Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man': When Ryan Reynolds almost broke Tom Holland's 'no-drinking' pact by sending more alcohol

Tom Holland has been vocal about his drinking problem and how he wanted to quit acting to handle his alcohol addiction problem. But Ryan Reynolds had other plans, as he sent a fantastic gift to Holland to keep his gin and spirits high. In 2020, during an interview, Holland revealed the Deadpool actor tried to corrupt him and he further explained how!

Tom Holland revealed Ryan Reynolds sent him a generous gift

In 2020, Ryan Reynolds sent Tom Holland a gift that upset his quarantine plans. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2020, the Spider-Man actor admitted that he had been drinking a lot with his housemates while confined in London due to the coronavirus outbreak. Holland said, "I actually told myself this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week. I was going to have a week off."

The respite, however, did not last long, as the 23-year-old revealed, "And then, literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin," displaying a bottle on his laptop.

To which Kimel replied, "That's Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man," referring to Reynolds' position as a superhero. Holland received the gift along with a customized message, which he read out to Kimmel: "Some lovely neighborhood Spider-Gin, love Ryan."

At the end of the conversation, Holland channeled his Spider-Man persona to surprise Kimmel's 3-year-old son Billy, a Spider-Man fan, for his birthday.

Tom Holland had a sweet birthday wish for his girlfriend, Zendaya

Tom Holland wished Zendaya another year around the sun! On his Instagram Story on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wished his girlfriend and Marvel co-star a happy 27th birthday, alongside a pair of cute photos.

In the first photo, Zendaya is cladded in full snorkeling gear and gives the camera a thumbs up. Holland, captioned the photo, "My birthday girl," with a heart-eyes emoji. Three heart-eye emojis followed the second photograph, which featured the actress from behind as she walked two dogs through a park, her hair flying in the wind.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland was most recently seen in The Crowded Room, which was released in June of this year. Holland, on the other hand, is now working on Challengers and a Spider-Man sequel, both of which are expected to be released next year. He is also claimed to be working on the Avengers sequel for the MCU, which is set to be released in 2027.

