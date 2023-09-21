‘There were times of real darkness’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about his childhood and ‘rebellious’ nature

Ryan Reynolds, the ever-witty and charming actor, always spoke about his life as an actor, and at times he also spoke about his wife and kids. While he absolutely gushes about his wife, Blake Lively, and loves being a father of four, very little is known about his childhood. The devoted father and husband never really gave insights into what it was like to grow up and live with his parents and three siblings. But last year, the Deadpool star decided to take us on a journey through his childhood. In a 2022 interview with David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Reynolds opened up about his childhood.

Ryan Reynolds opened up about his childhood

In 2022, Ryan Reynolds appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where the actor opened up and spoke about living with a strict father and three brothers and his rebellious moments.

Letterman asked Reynolds, “You would describe your upbringing as that of a happy child?” To which Reynolds replied, "Yeah, I would... I guess so. I mean, there were times of real darkness, but I found those silver strands of light. My brothers did too. We had each other.”

Reynolds then recalled his rebellious moments; he said, "I remember, even in our rebellious moments, I wanted to get an earring as a kid. I thought that would be a good idea and a cool thing to do. I was about 12 years old.”

Letterman then asked him, “What was your interest in getting an earring?" Reynolds replied to Letterman, “I don’t know. Wham! Was big. Uh, I don’t know. Why does any kid, you know?”

He then revealed what his brothers told him. Reynolds said, “My brothers told me, ‘you’re going to die. You're going to show up at dinner tonight. There’ll be a messy stabbing death. Because dad is going to take a utensil and stab you.’”

But Reynolds didn’t listen to his brother's advice and went ahead; he said, “I went off with one of my friends and his mom. We went to Sears, or wherever you go. She signed the consent form for me, and I got an earring."

Ryan Reynolds also revealed how his brothers saved him after his rebellious acts

In the same interview with David Letterman, Ryan Reynolds continued talking about his rebellious acts as a kid and how his three brothers saved him.

Reynolds continued, “I came home, and I remember my face being so flush with blood and heat thinking about this impending disaster that was about to happen. And also really rooting and sitting in that rebellion of that moment to like, ‘I’m doing something for me. I’m standing up for this.’ And I get to the dinner table, and I remember sweat quite literally dripping down my lap, and I’m looking down, and I can feel his gaze kind of hitting me."

Ryan further revealed how his brothers had saved him and said, “He (Reynolds' father) muttered some swear word under his breath or something like, ‘You f**k’s’ something like that, and I look up. And I look around, and I see all three of my brothers have gotten an earring to sort of save me.” The show’s host, Letterman, couldn’t believe it as he said, "Oh my god!”

Reynolds continued on how it was the most beautiful thing he had ever seen in his life; he said, "Yes, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life.” To which Letterman replied, “Oh my god! That’s tremendous.”

The Deadpool actor also revealed his mother’s reaction: "Yeah, I remember looking around, and my mom, you know, she was looking like she was about to faint. My brothers were really trying to protect me in this moment."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is now a well-established and celebrated actor around the globe. He is currently working on his upcoming projects, Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both of which are set to release next year.

