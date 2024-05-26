‘This Too Shall Pass’: Nicki Minaj Shares Lengthy Statement After Amsterdam Airport Arrest; READ

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj, who is known for her quirky nature, reportedly got arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on suspicion of alleged drug possession ahead of her performance at Manchester’s Co-op. As soon as the alleged incident happened, the rapper went live and documented it.

According to the BBC, Nicki Minaj was eventually fined before being allowed to continue her journey. However, her much-awaited Manchester performance was postponed after the ordeal. Now, Minhaj has shared a heartfelt, long statement on the same.

Nicki Minhaj updated her fans about the situation via social media

In a statement released by the rapper, she thanked 'everyone who prayed' for her. Nicki Minaj continued, "May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination."

She further extended her apologies to fans and said, "Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass."

One of her tweets on X read, "I hear yall. How did yall get here so fast?!? Finally, a smile. Thank you. 2 mins. But not so loud. It’s almost 2 in the morning ppl tryna sleep"

Furthermore, after the incident, several fans took to X to express their concern for the rapper and came up with the #FREENICKI hashtag on the platform. They also offered advice and support to the rapper.

What was being documented in the live video shared by Nicki Minaj?

In an Instagram Live, police officers can be seen asking Nicki Minaj to step inside the waiting vehicle, while the latter can be heard demanding a lawyer. Then, she was asked to come to the police station by the authorities, as she demanded legal aid be present the whole time.

Some time into the confrontation, as per videos online, the officers inform Minaj that she is under arrest. "So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going." The rapper was in Manchester as a part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

