Who Is Alaia Baldwin? Find Out As Hailey Bieber's Sister Gets Arrested In Georgia For Assault

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, was arrested on Friday at a bar in Georgia. The police confirmed Baldwin engaged in a wild fight with the staff members over using the employees-only bathroom.

The bartender, who witnessed the fight, called 911 to report the incident. He mentioned to the police that the staff member denied Baldwin entry to the employees’ washroom, to which she started abusing and assaulting the three members of the bar. The security guard, who tried to stop the influencer from hitting the staff, claimed that she plucked the hair off his head in rage. The other guard revealed that she kicked him when asked to stop.

One of the female staff members of the bar told the cops that when she tried to stop Baldwin from entering the washroom, she was informed that the influencer required only a minute to throw up and change the tampon. After a few minutes, when the staff member went in to check, Alaia threw the tampon on her. Baldwin was finally caught and showed the way out after the ruckus.

Who Is Alaia Baldwin?

Alaia is Hailey Bieber's elder sister. There is a nearly four-year age difference between the two sisters. Baldwin is a model and works to spread awareness of endometriosis, a condition that affects the reproductive system.

She married an American producer, Andrew Aronow, and has a 3-year-old daughter, Iris. Alaia has worked for multiple brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Phillip Plein.

Baldwin told an entertainment portal during her initial modeling days, "One of my ambitions is to take this career and view it as art. I think that's sort of a lost concept because everyone is so focused on social media and making money. At the end of the day, when I get frustrated and upset, I remember how much I love getting into character and creating a fashion story."

Alaia Baldwin's Relationship With Her Sister

Alaia Balwin shares a close bond with her sister, Hailey Bieber. The elder one never fails to cheer Bieber over her accomplishments. For Hailey's 25th birthday, Balwin shared a picture of the two with the caption, "I'm so proud to see the woman that you have become. It has been incredible to watch you grow into your own."

Bieber is also close to her niece, Iris. During her birth, Hailey took to Instagram to post a story with the words, "Been hard to keep this to myself; my beautiful niece is here, and she is PERFECT. Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much."

The punishments for Alaia's deeds have not been confirmed yet; however, she was held for a number of charges, including simple assault, simple battery, and trespassing.

