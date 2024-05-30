'Spent four seasons with Im Sol': Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, and more Lovely Runner cast members bid goodbye to hit show

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub have shared their heartfelt thanks after the successful conclusion of Lovely Runner. The series treated fans to behind-the-scenes videos featuring the main cast and supporting characters, as well as bidding farewell to fellow staff members and fans, marking the end of this remarkable journey. The main cast also bid farewell with closing remarks and shared thoughts about the series.

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more wrap up Lovely Runner

The main cast of Lovely Runner shared their closing remarks and bid farewell to the series. Byeon Woo Seok, who portrays the lovable Sun Jae, expressed his feelings, saying that while he had dreamed of a moment like this, he never expected it to arrive so suddenly. Everything still feels surreal to him.

Kim Hye Yoon expressed how she spent four seasons portraying Sol. Each moment of bringing her character to life was brimming with happy memories, and she cherished every bit of it. Although it's sad that it has come to an end, she's grateful for the love shown towards Sol, a character she'll hold dear in her heart forever.

She also mentioned that portraying the bright and positive Sol, who embodies the phrase "iron hand in a velvet glove," was an honor. Through her journey as Sol, she not only grew as an actress but also as a person. Lastly, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who loved Lovely Runner and Im Sol. Kim Hye Yoon assured her fans that she will greet them with a variety of roles in the future, so she asks them to stay tuned and await her next projects.

Song Geon Hee, applauded for his remarkable portrayal of Kim Tae Sung, who carries an unrequited love for Im Sol, recently penned a heartfelt message on his blog. He expressed his gratitude, stating that the attention and encouragement he received for his role in Lovely Runner have been a tremendous source of strength for him.

Continuing, he humbly acknowledged himself as a novice actor with plenty to learn, yet he reiterated his heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced him with warmth and support. Reflecting on his journey, he marveled at the precious experience he gained by being a part of this project. The enthusiastic support from fans and the cherished memories of their meet-and-greet events remain vivid in his mind, leaving an indelible mark on him.

Adding further, he expressed that for him, it was not only an honor but also the most incredible moment of his life. Reflecting on the journey, he wondered if he would ever encounter something as special again. He genuinely thanked everyone who embraced the drama, bestowing upon him a beautiful chapter of his youth to treasure and reflect upon for years to come. He extended his gratitude to his fans for their love towards Lovely Runner and his character, Tae Sung. Promising to continue his acting journey with happiness for a long time to come, he expressed his heartfelt thanks once more.

Lee Seung Hyub, who portrayed Ryu Sun Jae’s best friend Baek In Hyuk, expressed his sentiments, stating that although they filmed for a considerable duration, it's saddening that it has come to an end. The regret intensifies considering the immense love In Hyuk received from the audience. Initially approaching the filming with a strong sense of responsibility to deliver his best at every moment, he found that once they began, the atmosphere became relaxed and enjoyable, making the project even more memorable.

Continuing, Lee Seung Hyub shared that it appears more people have become acquainted with him through Lovely Runner, motivating him to welcome all new fans with even more impressive projects in the future. Alongside his family-like colleagues and the devoted N.Fia community, he aims to showcase his growth through his endeavors with N.Flying, both as an actor and as the group's leader. Concluding his message, he expressed his gratitude once more for the love showered upon Lovely Runner and his character In Hyuk, while also asking fans to continue supporting him in his future endeavors.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, based on a beloved web novel and written by the renowned author Lee Si Eun, creator of True Beauty, captivates audiences with its time-slip romance narrative. At its heart, the drama poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved idol, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time, determined to alter his tragic fate and rescue her cherished star.

