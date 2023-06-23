Is Snowdrop’s Baek Ji Won joining Park Bo Gum, IU’s Netflix drama Thank You For Your Hard Work? Details here

Baek Ji Won has been offered a role in the awaited drama Thank You For Your Hard Work, as reported by a South Korean media outlet. They haven’t confirmed the news as of yet but the fans are hoping it is confirmed because she is good at her roles in other dramas and films. It is a drama about the adventurous lives of Gwan Shik (Park Bo Gum), a Jeju-born hardworking boy, and Ae Soon (IU), a rebellious girl born in the 1950s.

Baek Ji Won has appeared in ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which became a phenomenon last year, Coupang Play's Anna, Disney+'s Race, the movie Dream and the play Cherry Blossom Orchard. She may work in Thank You For Your Hard Work and plans to continue her acting career this year as well. She has been actively involved in numerous dramas. Lim Sang Chun, who wrote Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms for KBS2, and Kim Won Seok, who directed Misaeng, Signal, My Mister, and Arthdal Chronicles for tvN, are drawing attention for their collaboration. It was made at a cost of between 50 and 60 billion won, making it a masterpiece.

An earlier report in the media stated that citizens filming at the Gochang Green Barley Field Festival who visited the canola flower field were prevented from accessing the area and filming there due to the drama. An official from Pan Entertainment, the drama's production company, offered sincere apologies to the citizens who had been inconvenienced. They said that while they tried their best, they regretted not paying more attention to those who must have taken the time to visit the place. In addition, the production team stated that they would take care not to cause such problems during future filming and expressed their sincere gratitude to the citizens who consented to the filming. They also promised to try to be more careful during future filming.

