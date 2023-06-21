Fashion Faceoff: Bae Suzy and IU radiate elegance in traditional Korean Hanboks; Who wore it better?

Under JYP Entertainment, Bae Suzy was a member of the girl group Miss A. She made her acting debut on the show Dream High and has since appeared in shows like Vagabond, Start-Up, Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, and Anna. In 2007, when she was fifteen, IU made her singing debut. She became a household name only after her 2010 album Real's lead single, Good Day, was released.

IU:

IU has ventured into acting and hosted radio and television shows in addition to her music career. She was cast in leading roles in the television drama series You Are the Best! following her minor roles in several television series and a supporting role in the teen drama Dream High, Moon Lovers: Ryeo's Scarlet Heart, Pretty Man, and The Producers. In the 2016 historical drama, IU received a lot of love for her character as well as her fashion. The elegant hanboks suited her well. This particular hanbok made her look like an angel. Paired with the pretty hairstyle, her fans fell in love.

Bae Suzy:

This particular hanbok look is from Gu Family Book, where she acted with Lee Seung Gi for the first time. In the drama she wore a lot of male versions of hanbok, as it was needed for the role. But in the later episodes, she began wearing hanboks that suited her look even more. She was a lot younger in the drama but she looked elegant nonetheless.

What are Hanboks?

Traditional Korean clothing is called a hanbok. Hanbok literally translates to Korean clothing. The jeogori (top) and the chima (skirt) are traditionally included in women's hanbok. The basic upper garment of the hanbok, the jeogori, is worn by both men and women. The wearer's arms and upper body are covered by it. It's worn for festivals, family events like wedding and other gatherings. K-pop stars are also seen wearing hanboks as costumes but they are modernized to fit the concept.

