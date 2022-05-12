Arjun Kapoor praises 2 States director Abhishek Varman: He backed his casting of Alia Bhatt & me

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in the industry. He has worked in movies such as Ishaqzaade, Gunday, Half Girlfriend, 2 States, and others. On May 11, Arjun marked 10 years in Bollywood. The Ishaqzaade actor celebrated his journey with fans and conducted an “ask me anything” session on Instagram.

During the session, one of his fans told him, “2 States is till date one of my favourite films…u were amazing in that movie.” In response, Arjun Kapoor said, “Don’t want to give credit to him but our director @abhivarman made such a heartwarming film…he also backed his casting of @aliabhatt and me when he had many options to choose from.” To note, 2 States was released on April 18, 2014 and stars Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. It was directed by Abhishek Varman. The film was adapted from author Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘2 States: The Story of My Marriage’. The film was produced by Karan Johar and was a massive hit.

See here:

A few days back, the 2 States actor shared before-and-after photos of his fitness transformation that he has achieved in the past 15 months. He shared a picture of himself from February 2021 and compared it to a picture from May 2022. Arjun captioned it: "15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months." "I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)," he added.

Talking about his professional career, Arjun Kapoor has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The actor will also share the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in The Ladykiller.

