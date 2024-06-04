New parents Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar pen romantic notes for each other on anniversary; ‘Happiest 3, and quite literally now’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The new-parents are currently in the happiest phase of their life after the arrival of their son, Vedavid on May 10. Meanwhile, the couple is also celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, the couple dropped endearing wishes for each other. Check it out.

Yami Gautam wishes hubby Aditya Dhar with the sweetest dedication on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Today, on June 4, a while back, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy picture with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The photograph is from their recent professional collaboration for the film, Article 370. The adorable couple was seen beaming sweet, bright smiles as they posed for the camera lens.

The actress looked gorgeous in a pink dress while she flaunted her baby bump. Meanwhile, Aditya looked his charming, carrying a monochromatic look. Expressing happiness on the same, the actress wrote in the caption, “Happiest 3 (accompanied by red-heart emoji) And quite literally now,” followed by a baby and a woman raising hand emoji. She also added a hashtag mentioning, “#HappyAnniversarytoUs (Smiling face with halo emoji)”.

She also added a retro dash with old classic song, Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai in the background.

Take a look:

Aditya Dhar posts romantic note for wifey Yami Gautam

In addition to this, being a loving husband, Aditya also shared a carousel of images to wish his wife on the special day. The first photo featured Yami with her bright smile, followed by a couple of stunning couple photographs.

“Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy Anniversary my Love!,” followed by folded hands, hugs, smiles, and red-heart emojis. In fact, Aditya also added the retro dash by putting Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Naa song in the post.

Take a look:

It was last month on May 20, that Aditya and Yami made a special collaborative post to announce the arrival of their first child, their ‘beloved son’, Vedavid on the occasion of Akshay Tritya.

Keeping a low-key relationship, Aditya and Yami finally tied the nuptial knot on June 4, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, the duo collaborated for the first time in 2019 for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Five years, the duo joined hands for Article 370.

