Bollywood Newswrap, April 5: Alia Bhatt is top choice for Gurinder Chadha's Indian princess musical with Disney; Deepika Padukone to miss Met Gala 2024

Several Bollywood news made headlines today, April 5. Firstly, Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian princess musical with Disney. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is not going to attend Met Gala 2024. Let's have a quick read of the top 5 Bollywood news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 5, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt reportedly to star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian princess musical with Disney

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian princess musical with Disney. According to a recent Mid-Day report, Gurinder Chadha has been in talks for the role with actress Alia Bhatt. A source from the portal stated, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

2. Here's why Deepika Padukone won't attend Met Gala 2024

Deepika Padukone who has been attending the Met Gala for three years consecutively, is going to miss this year's. A source revealed, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the Met Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, especially considering she is one of India’s biggest global brand ambassadors. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for Singham 3 which is slated to release later this year along with Kalki 2898 AD which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s Met Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event.”

Advertisement

3. Early review of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is out

Pinkvilla exclusively got the hands of the early review of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. A source shared, "There are three heroes in the film." One is Ajay Devgn who has given the "best act" of his career. Second is the director Amit Sharma who has made a very compelling film despite a long runtime and "the length does not feel" and the third is musician A.R. Rahman "whose background score lifts the impact." The source further added that the last 30 minutes which have football matches are thrilling and gripping, making the film an authentic take on a golden era of Indian football.

4. Salman Khan praises Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan trailer

On April 5, the makers of Ruslaan dropped the trailer starring Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan praised his brother-in-law Aayush's hard work and extended his best wishes for Ruslaan on his social media handles. He wrote both on X and Instagram, "Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best.Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

5. Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys new home in Hyderabad

Pictures of Raashii Khanna's new home in Hyderabad went viral on social media. In the viral pictures, she can be seen performing a housewarming pooja in her new home. The actress wore a beautiful red suit for her special day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: 7 best movies like Rockstar that redefine falling in love