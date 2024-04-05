Maidaan Early Review EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn starrer impresses at Dubai premiere; actor gives ‘best act’ of his career

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. After the release of the trailer, fans are awaiting to see Ajay creating magic on the big screens. Amidst all this, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the premiere event for Maidaain took place in Dubai yesterday, April 4. Read below to get the early review of the film.

Ajay Devgn, Amit Sharma, and A.R. Rahman are three heroes of Maidaan

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "There are three heroes in the film." One is Ajay Devgn who has given the "best act" of his career. Second is the director Amit Sharma who has made a very compelling film despite a long runtime and "the length does not feel" and the third is musician A.R. Rahman "whose background score lifts the impact."

The source further added, "The last 30 minutes which has football matches are thrilling and absolutely gripping. The film is a very authentic take on a golden era of Indian football and a lot of emotions and drama alongside the matches. The matches have been shot very well and it's among the most well-made sports films of India."

Maidaan's runtime and UA certification details

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. The makers didn’t have to remove any scene or dialogue from the film.

The only addition asked by CBFC was to insert a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements". The disclaimer also mentioned that certain dialogues are used purely to dramatize the incident and the film is not made to incite any lawlessness.

Speaking about the runtime of Maidaan, the film will be 3 hours, 1 minute, and 30 seconds long. Apart from the above-mentioned disclaimer, the CBFC also asked the makers of Maidaan to insert an anti-smoking ticker in scenes where the characters are smoking. last but not least, they were also told to mention the end credits in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. The film will hit the theaters on April 10, 2024.

