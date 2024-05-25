Bollywood Newswrap, May 25: Karan Johar announces next directorial on birthday, Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s latest pics, Anasuya Sengupta wins Best Actress award at Cannes 2024

May 25 has been an eventful day in B-town. While B-town celebs showered their love on birthday boy Karan Johar, they also congratulated Anasuya Sengupta for winning the Best Actress award at Cannes 2024.

Daddy-to-big also went gaga over his wife, actress Deepika Padukone’s latest images. If you missed B-town buzz, then read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 25, 2024

1. Karan Johar announces next directorial venture on birthday

Since morning, Bollywood stars have been extending their heartfelt birthday wishes to Karan Johar as he celebrates his birthday on May 25. He also gave a happy surprise to his fans by making an official announcement of his next directorial venture on his birthday.

The filmmaker shared a picture of himself holding a script that read, “Untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th May 2024.” Sharing this picture, he captioned it as “Get… Set…. Go!” with a red heart emoji.

2. Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s latest PICS

A couple of days ago, parent-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together in the city after making the official announcement. A while ago, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared multiple images of his wife.

In the first picture, he called Deepika his ‘sunshine.’ In the second picture, Singh gushed over her and penned, “Uff, Kya Karun Mai, Marr Jau?” In the last photo of DP donning a yellow flowy dress, the Gunday actor penned, “Buri Nazar Wale Tera Mooh Kala.”

3. Preity Zinta dazzles in pink saree at Cannes 2024

Actress Preity Zinta made a head-turning appearance on the second day of Cannes 2024. She was spotted wearing an embellished saree by designer Seema Gujral. She kept her makeup subtle and accessorized it with long statement earrings. The actress returning presented the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to Santosh Sivan at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

4. B-town celebs congratulate Anasuya Sengupta for winning the Best Actress award at Cannes 2024

At the Cannes 2024, Anasuya Sengupta created history by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment for her role in The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov.

Soon after, many celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana and others took to their social media handles to shower her with praise.

5. Natasa Stankovic reacts to divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

News of actor-model Natasa Stankovic parting ways with husband Hardik Pandya has been making headlines. Amid rumors, she was spotted in the city with her friends. As she posed for the shutterbugs, a paparazzi asked about the divorce.

To this, Natasa responded with a simple "Thank you very much" before heading towards her car. These rumors arose after she removed 'Pandya' from her surname on her Instagram handle.

