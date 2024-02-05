CBI files chargesheet against YouTuber who ‘forged’ documents to back sensational claims on Sridevi’s death

In the news related to Bollywood actress Sridevi’s demise, it has been reported that a charge sheet has been filed against a self-styled investigator and Bhubaneshwar-based YouTuber Deepti R Pinniti who on various videos claimed that Indian and UAE government have ‘covered-up’ facts over Sridevi’s demise. Read on to know the full story.

Chargesheet filed against YouTuber Deepti R Pinniti- Details

According to PTI, on Sunday, the CBI officials stated that the YouTuber cited ‘forged’ letters from high dignitaries, including Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to support her assertions. As a matter of fact, Deepti had also made sensational allegations on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, who passed away in 2020. Taking to her social media handle, Deepti had commented on the demise of both the actors.

Now, recently a complaint was filed against her and her lawyer Bharath Suresh Kamath after CBI received complaint from a Mumbai based lawyer Chandni Shah. She pointed out that in her videos and live sessions, the YouTuber deceptively produced records from the UAE government, however, they appeared to be forged.

"The suspect Deepti Rani Pinniti has time and again maligned the image of the present government by bizarrely accusing the government as the sponsor of the death of Sridevi...," Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah alleged in her complaint.

Advertisement

In a report submitted by the CBI to a special court, it has also been claimed by the CBI that they raided Deepti's house in December last year and seized her phones and laptops. It was during the investigation, it had come to light that during her live session, and documents produced by her in reference to the prime minister and defense minister were ‘forged’.

The agency filed a charge sheet against her and Kamath under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for criminal conspiracy.

On the other hand, Deepti has also reacted to the charge sheet and claimed that her statements were not recorded by the CBI regarding the case.

"When the letters in question are incriminating against the very authorities under whom the CBI comes, CBI becomes a party of conflict to be the entity to collect evidence," Deepti told PTI.

In a YouTube video, Deepti Pinniti has been described as a 'businesswoman who has been investigating mysterious deaths of names related to Bollywood’ like SSR, Sridevi, Disha Salian and others.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s apology for objectifying women in films resurfaces after Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Dil