Did you know Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav fell off the bike in reality during Panchayat’s viral accident scene?

The third season of TVF’s popular web series Panchayat has finally arrived and is gaining massive praise from the audiences. The show has become a household favorite of everyone across generations and is known for its deeply rooted narrative. In addition to its authentic portrayal, actress Neena Gupta shared that the filming process for the series was also quite challenging.

Neena Gupta talks about scorching heart, falling off the bike in real and more

Recently while talking to Indian Express, the Vadh actress shared how every day she felt like giving up because it was quite “physically challenging” for her to pull off the shoot. Neena who is seen reprising her popular character Manju Devi in the series further revealed that the scene where she falls off from Raghubir Yadav’s bike occurred in reality.

Gupta shared, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians.”

Neena said that actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time and yet the overall experience was physically very tough to shoot. The actress feels that because it was shot with genuine efforts, people loved it so immensely. She added, "Mehnat toh karni chaahiye (one should work hard), it was fun."

Neena Gupta is grateful for the work she is getting

Calling the entire phase ‘very exciting’, Neena reveals that she thanks god at least twice thrice every day for getting Panchayat and other work. The 64-year-old detailed, “At this point I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life. Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai, kaam hai toh jeevan sukhi rehta hai (It is difficult when there is no work, life is good when there is work).”

Set in the backdrop of a fictional village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, the show has gone miles and is being loved and appreciated globally. When asked about the same to Neena, the actress said that she was shocked to know that not only the urban population but everyone across the world loves Panchayat.

The Badhaai Ho actress explained, “I couldn’t believe it from the first season. People meet me and tell me how they love the show. I was recently shooting in Sydney, and a woman came up to me and said that we show real village life and how her chachi looks like me (the character) back in her hometown. I love how they relate to the characters and in turn to the actors because of the show.”

More about Panchayat 3

Available to stream on Prime Video, this 8-episodic show is a satirical take on village politics in a very tongue-in-cheek manner. Panchayat also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar among others.

Written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat first streamed in 2020 and has so far seen three seasons. The show has won several awards including 4 Filmfare OTT Awards in 2020 and the award for Best Web Series (OTT) at the International Film Festival of India 2023.

