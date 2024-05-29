Meet actor who once drove bullock carts, started career with TV before working with Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and is now ruling OTT space

This actor ran away from home at the age of 15 and joined a theater group. Before making his debut in 'Massey Sahib,' which was released in 1987, he used to graze buffaloes and drive bullock carts. However, destiny had other plans for him, as he went on to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Today, we fondly call him 'Pradhan Ji.'

We will discuss the journey of Raghubir Yadav, who started his career with TV, composed and sang songs, and later won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile acting and screen presence.

Raghubir Yadav's journey from bullock carts to big screen

According to Navbharat Times, the actor mentioned that he had run away from home when he was 15 years old. Recalling his childhood, he shared that he used to drive a bullock cart and graze buffaloes, and believes that these experiences contributed significantly to where he is today. Reflecting on his time in Parsi theatre, he described living like nomads, often enduring hunger for several days.

Raghubir Yadav's breakthrough roles

Raghubir Yadav began his career with the TV show Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, playing the lead character, Mungerilal. He made his Bollywood debut in 1985 with Massey Sahib. Yadav went on to work with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Aamir Khan in Lagaan and also composed and sang a song in Peepli Live, Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in Delhi-6, Deepika Padukone in Piku, and Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaga, among many others.

Interestingly, the actor, who ran away from home at the age of 15, is famous for Oscar nominations for his 8 films. The movies are Newton, Salaam Bombay, Rudaali, Bandit Queen, 1947 Earth, Lagaan, Water and Peepli Live.

Raghubir Yadav's current work

Currently, the actor has been basking in the success of the recently released new season of the much-acclaimed show Panchayat, where he portrays Brij Bhusan Dubey, also known as Pradhan Ji. The show has not only won the hearts of fans and critics but has also made him a household name.

Panchayat narrates the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate unexpectedly thrust into the role of Gram Panchayat Secretary in the village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, diverting from his potential lucrative IT career path.

