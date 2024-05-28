Panchayat 3 Cast Fees: How much did Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and more charge?

TVF’s Panchayat has arrived with its third season and the internet is going crazy. The early reviews suggest that the makers haven’t disappointed the audiences but have only gotten better from its last two seasons. So how much money does it took for makers to bring the best talent on board and create the same magic yet again? Read on.

Panchayat 3 Cast Fee

In a report published by ABP Live, it is suggested that Jitendra Kumar who plays the titular role of Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv ji has surpassed the fee charged by acting veteran Neena Gupta. The 33-year-old reportedly took home Rs 70,000 per episode which estimates around Rs 5,60,000 in total considering Panchayat 3 had 8 episodes.

Coming to our favorite Manju Devi, then Neena Gupta is said to have charged Rs 50,000 per episode. Her estimated total is valued at Rs 4,00,000 for this season.

On number three is Raghubir Yadav who reprised his iconic character of Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi’s husband. The seasoned actor was paid approximately Rs 40,000 per episode. Panchayat ka ‘Vikas’ aka Chandon Roy reportedly earned Rs 20,000 per episode estimating a total of Rs 1,60,000 for the entire season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 3 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta starrer web-series

More about Panchayat 3

The rural drama also stars Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. Set in a fictional village of Phulera, this Chandan Kumar-written drama revolves around the story of an engineering graduate Abhishek who due to a dwindling IT career takes up the role of Gram Panchayat Secretary.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Pinkvilla’s review of Panchayat 3 read, “Panchayat 3 manages to retain the essence of its previous seasons and that is a reason enough to watch it. However, the writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is. Also, there are pacing issues that need to be addressed.”

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by ABP Live. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta recalls doing unsuitable roles during her struggling days; prayed those movies never released