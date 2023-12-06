EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol recalls when his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor told him how he proposed to Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol expressed his joy in collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Bobby described Ranbir as his favorite actor and reminisced about their camaraderie on set, highlighting the shared understanding of successes and failures due to their film industry backgrounds. Bobby Deol also shared the backstory of a BTS picture he had shared earlier from Animal.

Bobby Deol shares the backstory of a BTS picture with Ranbir Kapoor from Animal

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby shared the backstory of a BTS photo he posted on social media that showed him and Ranbir Kapoor lying on the ground. He mentioned that the photo captured a moment when they were lying on the ground, discussing personal matters. They shared stories such as Ranbir about his proposal to Alia Bhatt and Bobby about his first child's birth. He said, “He was telling me how he proposed to Alia, and I was telling him about my first child’s birth. It was so easy to talk to him about all this. It was a moment we both cherished, and that picture is special to both of us.”

He further spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and mentioned that they had a great rapport. Being from filmy families, they understood the challenges their families and parents had faced, creating a strong connection between them. He added, “I remember being so sad the day after shooting ended. I had so much fun for 15 days. Ranbir is so lovely. I’m a big fan of him as an actor, but as a person, he’s amazing. Being with him, on the set, he gave me so much respect and love, without ever forcing it.”

More about Animal

Animal is an enthralling crime thriller that stars talented actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a storyline characterized by violence and conflicts, potentially arising from the tense relationship between a father and a son.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role that depicts the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the crucial female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

