EXCLUSIVE: Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi signs new OTT web series; Deets INSIDE

After a powerful performance in Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story, Pratik Gandhi has now singed a big-scale web series for the streaming giant Netflix. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the show has been titled 'For Your Eyes Only' and will see Gandhi playing the role of an intelligence officer.

“Sumit Purohit, the writer of Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta will be directing Pratik Gandhi in a Netflix show. Pratik has signed a web series titled ‘For Your Eyes Only’, an espionage drama in which he will play an intelligence officer. Bombay Fables Motion Pictures is producing this espionage drama series which is set in the 70s and will be shot around three countries. It is going to be a multi-starrer with Pratik playing the lead the show. The show co-written by Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandala will go on the floor in June 2022,” a source known to the development told.

For the uninitiated, Bombay Fables had previously made some of the biggest hits including ‘Serious Men’, their debut project, which even earned an Emmy nomination. Similarly, they produced R Madhavan’s ‘Decoupled’ which received immense praises from the audience as well as critics.

Apart from the new OTT project, Pratik Gandhi will appear in ‘The Great Indian Murder’ alongside Richa Chadha. They will be seen playing investigating officers role who are looking at a high-profile killing in the thriller murder mystery. It is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects. The web series is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha.

