EXCLUSIVE: 'Saiyaara's idea was originally Aashiqui 3': Mohit Suri breaks silence on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer

Come July 18, Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri are all set to launch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the showbiz with their ambitious love story, Saiyaara. While the music of this film is already starting to gain momentum on several platforms, the team is gearing up to launch the theatrical trailer of the intense musical love story soon. Ahead of the film’s release, Pinkvilla got in conversation with director Mohit Suri, who for the first time broke silence on the script of Saiyaara.

The director confirmed that he was initially brainstorming on an idea to make Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. “To be honest, they had pitched me to come up with a draft for Aashiqui 3 in the beginning. At that time, Mukesh ji and Bhushan were on better terms. I know, they have a very sensitive relationship. They are friends at times, and then they are not. So, I thought of this idea for Aashiqui 3, which is now Saiyaara. But they were in the hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer in having a script first and then make an announcement. But to sum it up, yes, this idea was originally for Aashiqui 3,” Mohit cleared the air.

The filmmaker was quick to inform that Luv Ranjan motivated him to write this script and the energies multiplied after he saw Romantics. “I largely credit Luv Ranjan to push me to write a love story. He motivated me to write this script, and then simultaneously, I saw some action films not doing as well as expected. Then I saw The Romantics, it spoke about the similar times that existed in the 80s. Then I wrote developed that idea into screenplay completely,” Mohit added.

While Aashiqui 3 became Saiyaara, Mohit also shared that in the early days, the script of Aashiqui 2 was in-fact an original love story. “Aashiqui 2 was also not written as Aashiqui 2. I was dying to make a love story after Murder 2. It was first supposed to have big stars, then Emraan Hashmi but no body wanted to do a love story with Vishesh at that time, including my brother and hero of the company, Emraan. But I was willing to make it no matter what, and that’s when Bhushan came to me and said why don’t you spin this script into Aashiqui 2. And then, Mukesh ji gave me a deal of having a higher budget with the title Aashqiui. So I agreed, and made the film,” he concluded.

Talking of Saiyaara, it marks the first collaboration of Mohit with YRF, and the filmmaker hopes to make many more films for the banner in the time to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

