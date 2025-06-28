Was Shah Rukh Khan lonely during King Uncle, Devdas shooting? Jackie Shroff reveals truth: ‘Akele kone me baitha...'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood, and there is no denying this fact. His fans are all across the globe, and people are just crazy for him. But do you know, the actor who entertains millions of people feels lonely inside? His Devdas co-star Kackie Shroff, in a recent interview, opened up about working with King Khan in 2 films and what changes he observed in him from King Uncle to Devdas.

Talking to Vickey Lalwani, Jackie Shroff was asked about the observation he made in Shah Rukh Khan’s growth from King Uncle to Devdas. Revealing about it, the veteran actor recalled SRK playing his younger brother in King Uncle and stated that he saw his ‘akelapan’ (loneliness).

Jackie further said that he saw Shah Rukh sitting on his own on the sets of King Uncle. “He was playing with my younger brother. And he was respectful, focused on his work, he was charismatic, and charming. But aloof,” he added. Shroff also quipped that he used to be aloof just like the Pathaan star and feels that every actor should experience a sense of loneliness.

Elaborating on what he said, Jackie Shroff mentioned that before Devdas, too, they did a couple of films together, like One 2 Ka Four. But, on Devdas, he was the same. “Mere liye toh mera bhai tha, chhota bhai jo maine dekha. Wohi ladka jo maine dekha tha ki akele kone mein baitha hai. Role bhi waisa tha Devdas ka, aur main jaisa hoon waisa hi tha uske saath.”

Jackie Shroff also expressed that it’s always lonely at the top, and usually, when one reaches a certain level of success then they experience this. And this was the case with the King Star as well.

Talking about Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space, they were last seen in Happy New Year. This film also had Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and more actors. Reportedly, they will also be seen sharing screen space in SRK’s upcoming movie King.

