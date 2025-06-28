EXCLUSIVE: "It's very difficult for a mass audience to go to theatres unless...", Aamir Khan opens up about high movie ticket prices

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist, is loved for his meaningful films and thoughtful insights. In a recent Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, following the release of his much awaited movie Sitaare Zameen Par, he shared his views on how cinema has become less affordable for many, making it harder for everyone to enjoy movies in theaters.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan Talks About How The Consumption Of Cinema Has Changed

Reflecting on his early days, Aamir Khan noted how cinema has changed. “I think our cinema and even cinema viewing and exhibition has changed since I came. When I came, there were only single screens, and there were four shows a day. Then, multiplexes started coming up. Today, there are more multiplexes and less single screens, so most of our viewing happens in multiplexes,” he said.

Back then, single-screen theaters were affordable, letting everyone enjoy movies. But now, multiplexes, often in big city malls like Mumbai or Delhi, have high costs. “The rent of theatres is so high and the infrastructure that is built in multiplexes, obviously the ticket price goes up again,” Khan explained. This makes tickets too expensive for many.

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Shares That Cinema Is No Longer A Mass Medium That It Used To Be

Advertisement

Aamir Khan pointed out that cinema used to be for everyone. “This medium was called a mass medium at one time, and there was a reason why it was a mass medium. It's because the masses could actually afford to watch the movie. I feel today it is very difficult for the mass audience to watch a film in theatres unless you go to single screens,” he said. High prices have made it tough for regular people to enjoy movies, especially now since single screens are rare. “I am not criticizing that. I am not passing judgement on that. But I am saying that there has been a big difference,” he clarified.

Aamir Khan Shares Solutions To Tackle The Problem Of Affordability

When asked about solutions, the Ghajini actor suggested building affordable theatres. “I feel I am a creative person. I miss that you know; when we see there are 90,000 screens in China and 35,000 screens in the USA. India is such a big country and our population is so big. Why we cannot provide service to every area? If I could do it through cinemas, then I feel that low-cost cinemas coming out in districts that don’t have a single theatre will make a big difference to the movie business,” he said.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan Shares His Stance On Starting His Own Theatre Chain

But when asked if he’d start his own theater chain, he was clear: “I don’t want to get into the business of cinemas because then I will not be able to divide my time. I like to stay on the creative side, but it is definitely something I am encouraging. There are a number of people who are in the business of cinema, so I am helping them, encouraging them.”

The full interview, packed with Aamir Khan’s thoughts on cinema, is on Pinkvilla’s YouTube channel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan reveals why he didn't direct films after Taare Zameen Par: 'If I turn director, I will quit acting'