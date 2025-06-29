Aamir Khan reveals Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla visited him during his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘Main sota nahi tha behosh ho jata tha’

Aamir Khan is among the few Indian superstars who speak their minds and are never shy about sharing their vulnerable sides publicly. In an interview with The Lallantop, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor discussed his lowest point in life, when he split from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir went down memory lane and revealed how a few industry peers, including Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor, came to console him.

Recalling the day Reena left the house, Aamir Khan mentioned that he was feeling very lonely and was restless about what to do. He revealed that it was then, for the first time, that he drank all night, and it continued for one and a half years.

“Jab ghar me koi nahi tha aur main akelapan mehsoos kar raha tha, mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha kya karu? To uss din maine botal kholi aur poori botal pee daali aur phir agle dedh saal tak maine…, roz raat ko main daaru pee ke…main sota nahi tha main behosh ho jaata tha.”

(When there was no one at home and I was feeling lonely, I did not know what to do. So that day I opened the bottle and drank the whole bottle and then for the next half year…, every night after drinking I would not sleep, I would faint.)

Aamir Khan underlines how Juhi Chawla showed her true friendship

The Dangal actor mentioned that Juhi Chawla called him immediately, although they were not on good terms.

He said, "Out of the blue, Juhi ka phone aaya mujhe. She said I want to come and meet you. I was like Juhi se to saat saal se baat nahi hui hai (laughs). I said Come. Wo mere ghar pe aayi aur usne bola ki maine paper me padha ki aapka aur Reena ka breakup ho gaya, aap log alag-alag rah rahe ho. I said Haa. She said ye bahot galat hua hai, jo bhi hua hai mujhe sunana nahi hai, but aap jaake patch-up karo."

(Out of the blue, I got a call from Juhi. She said I want to come and meet you. I was like, 'I haven't spoken to Juhi in seven years' (laughs). I said Come. She came to my house and said that she had read in the paper that you and Reena had broken up and were living separately. I said yes. She said this is very wrong, whatever has happened, I don't want to hear it, but you should go and patch up.)

Aamir Khan further appreciated the Ishq actress for showing her true friendship despite not being in touch for seven years.

Aamir Khan recalls Salman Khan's visit and how he bonded with him as a friend

Aamir mentioned that apart from Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan came to see him. Mr. Perfectionist reminisced that he had spoken his heart out while talking to Salman, and it was then that he and Bhaijaan bonded as friends.

Aamir expressed,“Uss waqt jab main akela baitha rehta tha, kisi se milta nahi tha, jaise Juhi aayi thi mujhse milne, waise Salman bhi aaye the. Mere ghar pe wo aaye the khane pe aur lambi lambi baatein hui hamari. Aur mai depression se guzar raha tha to maine dil ki baatein khul kar ki unke saath. Unhone mujhse bahut saari baatein kahin. To ek tarah se hamari bonding 2001-2002 ke aas-paas shuru hui hai as friends."

(At that time, when I used to sit alone, I did not meet anyone. Just like Juhi had come to meet me, Salman also came. He came to my house for dinner and we had long talks. And I was going through depression, so I shared my heart with him. He told me a lot of things. So in a way, our bonding started around 2001-2002 as friends.)

Recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan also mentioned Anil Kapoor's name among the ones who visited him after his divorce from Reena Dutta. When the actor was quizzed whether Shah Rukh Khan also called him during that phase, Aamir denied. He concluded by saying, "Nahi. Uss waqt Shah Rukh se meri utni mulakaat nhi hoti thi.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.



