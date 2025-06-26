EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan joins Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji; Ensemble gets even bigger

Earlier in the year, Riteish Deshmukh partnered with Jio Studios to bring his dream project, Raja Shivaji to the spectacle. The actor took up the dual role of not just playing the titular role but also taking charge behind the camera as a director. He pulled off a casting coup for the Pan India film from Marathi cinema by getting a formidable ensemble of Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh among others.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the cast of Raja Shivaji has gotten even bigger, as Riteish Deshmukh and team have roped in Vidya Balan to play a key role in the film. “Vidya is very excited to be a part of a film that tells one of the bravest chapters of Indian History. It was an instant yes from her end to come on board Raja Shivaji, and Riteish too is ecstatic to direct a talent like Vidya in his directorial debut,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Vidya has already done her look test for the film, and will be joining the sets in a fortnight. “It’s a key role, and warranted the presence of a strong actor. And reaching out to Vidya was a no-brainer for Riteish too. The shooting for Raja Shivaji is going on in full swing and the makers are committed to bring it to the spectacle on May 1, 2026,” the source added.

Interestingly, Raja Shivaji happens to be one of the very few projects from Marathi Cinema, that aims to reach out to a Pan-Indian audience. “The tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had to come from the heartland of Maharashtra. It’s not just a film, but a feeling for the entire team and they are committed to come up with an honest and sincere take on the life of Raja Shivaji,” the source concluded.

