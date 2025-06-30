What is Song Kang’s next big project post-military discharge? All about Four Hands plot, character details and more

Song Kang appears to have already locked in his next project, months ahead of completing his military service. The actor began his enlistment as an active-duty soldier on April 2, 2024. He is officially slated to be discharged on October 1, 2025.

Despite still being in uniform, industry insiders are already buzzing about his potential comeback. And the frontrunner? A youth-focused drama titled Four Hands centers around music, growth, and personal transformation.

Four Hands

According to a June 30 report by SPOTV News, Song Kang is in talks to headline Four Hands. It’s a new series that explores the journey of young musicians at an arts high school. The title is inspired by the classical piano technique where two players perform together on one piano.

Set across the characters’ adolescent and adult years, the story weaves together themes of friendship, first love, rivalry, and artistic ambition. As the characters navigate intense training and personal challenges, the drama promises to explore how a passion for music shapes their identities and relationships over time.

Song Kang as a Piano prodigy

If cast, Song Kang will take on the role of a piano genius whose calm personality hides a deeply complex inner world. Described as having both a delicate and sharp charm, his character will likely offer the actor a chance to show off a more nuanced and emotionally rich performance. This role seems especially fitting after his time away from the screen.

Given the maturity that often comes with completing military service, fans are eager to see how Song Kang will bring new depth to his acting. The role he’s eyeing demands both emotional vulnerability and artistic intensity.

Comeback already in motion?

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Song Kang’s representatives. However, the buzz around Four Hands suggests that preparations are already underway. Industry sources claim that discussions with Song Kang are expected to resume in full force post-discharge. The project is widely expected to become his first drama after returning to civilian life.

Reports also indicate that the actor has been receiving multiple offers during his service. It’s proof of his continued popularity and demand within the entertainment industry. The decision to lean toward Four Hands signals a deliberate choice to pursue a project with emotional weight and strong storytelling.

Production gears up without delay

Even as Song Kang completes his service, the production team behind Four Hands isn’t wasting time. Casting and pre-production efforts are in full swing, with the goal of finalizing the lineup and setting the stage for filming later this year or early next year.

Anticipation builds for Song Kang’s return

Song Kang is known for his breakout performances in dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, My Demon, and Navillera. He has carved out a name for himself as one of the most prominent actors of his generation. His return to the screen is one of the most highly anticipated events in the K-drama world. And Four Hands might just be the perfect project to mark a new chapter in his career.

