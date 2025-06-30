Good Wife OTT Release: When and where to watch Revathy-directed Tamil legal drama starring Priyamani, Sampath Raj

Good Wife is an interesting Tamil legal cum family drama series which will soon be premiering on OTT. It is an adaptation of the popular American web series titled The Good Wife and offers a bold narrative, something new for Kollywood audiences. Here are all the details you need to know about the series, as it is all set to start streaming online.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Good Wife

Good Wife begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from July 4 onwards. The official announcement was shared by the OTT giant with a formal post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster, they wrote “Don’t miss the hearing on 4th July #HotstarSpecials #GoodWife streaming from July 4 on #JioHotstar.”

Official trailer and plot of Good Wife

The storyline of Good Wife is rooted in a very strong emotional point of view, where Priyamani takes center stage as the seasoned advocate. She and her husband, who live a high-profile life, are taken aback when the latter gets involved in a scandal.

Amidst navigating public humiliation, the woman decides to take matters into her own hands and is forced to return to the courtroom to clear her husband’s name from the totally blown-out case.

The series goes on to show the challenges faced by Priyamani’s character, who deals with the nervousness of returning to the courtroom as a lawyer after a long hiatus and restarting her legal career.

Advertisement

She is also seen grappling with her own share of emotional turmoil as she portrays being a betrayed wife and a mother standing firm for her children.

Cast and crew of Good Wife

The cast of Good Wife stars Priyamani in the lead, besides Sampath Raj, Revathy, and Aari Arjunan in key roles. Revathy herself has directed the series, and it is produced by the banner of Banijay Asia.

ALSO READ: Sekhar Kammula on Dhanush’s Kuberaa success in Telugu but struggle in Tamil: ‘The word of mouth is strong but…’